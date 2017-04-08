Preview: Yankees at Orioles

The struggling New York Yankees will look for a rebound performance from their ace when they continue a three-game series at the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday. Masahiro Tanaka's season-opening loss at Tampa Bay set the tone for the Yankees' 1-3 start, which includes a 6-5 loss in the opener at Camden Yards on Friday.

He was pounded for seven earned runs and eight hits in 2 2/3 innings at Tampa Bay on Opening Day and New York could use a bounce-back effort to get things pointed in the right direction. The Orioles slugged two home runs and rode 4 2/3 scoreless innings from their bullpen in Friday's win as they opened 3-0 for the second year in a row. The Yankees also had a pair of homers - the first two allowed by Baltimore pitching this season - and one came from powerful catcher Gary Sanchez, who went 1-for-14 through the first three games. The Orioles give the ball to right-hander Kevin Gausman, who has been dominant against New York at home.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1, YES (New York), MASN (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Masahiro Tanaka (0-1, 23.63 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Kevin Gausman (0-0, 3.38)

Tanaka's rocky debut was his shortest start since Sept. 27, 2014, and it snapped a personal seven-game winning streak dating to last season. The 28-year-old is 1-1 with a 2.39 ERA in five career starts against Baltimore, throwing at least seven innings and striking out at least six in each outing. His lone appearance at Camden Yards resulted in eight scoreless innings and a no-decision last May.

Gausman had a solid - if not spectacular - debut Monday against Toronto, allowing two runs in 5 1/3 innings to help Baltimore win its opener, although he issued four walks. He is 6-3 with a 1.92 ERA in 17 games (11 starts) against the Yankees and held them to one run in 20 innings at home last year. Left fielder Brett Gardner is one of the few New York players with prior success against Gausman, recording nine hits in 29 at-bats when facing the 26-year-old.

WALK-OFFS

1. Gardner was 3-for-5 with three runs scored Friday.

2. Orioles RHP Chris Tillman left the team for Florida as he continues to rehabilitate a sore right shoulder.

3. New York DH Matt Holliday is 4-for-9 with a home run and a double over his last three games.

PREDICTION: Orioles 4, Yankees 3