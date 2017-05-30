Preview: Yankees at Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles still aren't lighting up the scoreboard, but at least they snapped their seven-game losing streak. The Orioles will try to make it two wins in a row when they host the New York Yankees in the second of a three-game series on Tuesday.

Dylan Bundy turned in seven strong innings and Jonathan Schoop drove in a pair in Monday's 3-2 triumph, which ended Baltimore's longest slide in six years. "It's a challenge every day ... staying strong mentally through the challenges that every season presents, good and bad," Orioles manager Buck Showalter told reporters. "It's one of those things - I talk to them all the time - that separate you from some people that don't have the skills to do this. Everybody is skilled at this level." The Yankees remain in first place in the American League East but are losers of four of their last five road games. Trying to end that run for New York on Tuesday will be Luis Severino, while the Orioles counter with veteran righty Chris Tillman.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, YES (New York), MASN (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Luis Severino (3-2, 3.11 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Chris Tillman (1-1, 4.43)

Severino snapped a four-start winless streak with his best outing of the season on Wednesday, when he scattered four hits and one walk over eight scoreless innings while striking out seven against Kansas City. The Dominican Republic native has surrendered one or no runs in four of his last six outings and owns a total of 61 strikeouts in 55 innings. Severino made his season debut at Baltimore on April 7 and did not factor in the decision while allowing four runs and six hits in five innings.

Tillman is still trying to work himself into a rhythm after beginning the season on the disabled list and suffered his first loss Wednesday, allowing four runs and nine hits in five innings to Minnesota. The 2013 All-Star has logged a quality start in one of his four outings and has yet to record an out past the sixth inning. Tillman is 8-6 with a 4.63 ERA in 19 career starts against New York.

WALK-OFFS

1. Orioles CF Adam Jones (hip, ankle) was a late scratch from the lineup on Monday and has sat out the last three games.

2. Yankees RF Aaron Judge has homered in back-to-back games to boost his majors-best total to 17.

3. Baltimore RHP Brad Brach has not allowed a hit in any of his last four appearances while logging seven strikeouts in four innings.

PREDICTION: Yankees 6, Orioles 2