Yankees 3, Orioles 0: Shane Greene struck out nine over 7 1/3 dominant innings in his second major-league start to help visiting New York move back above .500.

Mark Teixeira and Jacoby Ellsbury both had RBI doubles and Derek Jeter ripped a run-scoring single for the Yankees, who snapped a three-game skid versus Baltimore and improved to 6-4 on their current 11-game road trip. Greene (2-0), who won his first career start Monday in Cleveland, held the Orioles hitless for 4 2/3 innings and allowed four hits with two walks overall in a 106-pitch gem.

Chris Tillman (7-5) was the hard-luck loser after giving up three runs and seven hits in 6 2/3 innings. The Orioles stranded runners in scoring position in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings and left a man on first in the seventh and eighth in losing for the third time in 12 games.

Teixeira doubled in Brett Gardner with a line shot just inside the right-field line in the third, but Jeter was thrown out trying to score on the play. A base hit and a wild pitch put a man in scoring position in the seventh for Jeter, who smacked a single to left to make it 2-0.

Ellsbury then greeted reliever T.J. McFarland with a double to right to plate Jeter before Ellsbury was also thrown out attempting to come in on Brian McCann’s single later in the frame. Shawn Kelley got the last two outs of the eighth for New York and David Robertson coasted through the ninth for his 23rd save.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Yankees All-Star RH Masahiro Tanaka (elbow) will not attend the All-Star Game festivities in Minnesota in order to focus on his rehabilitation. ... Baltimore optioned RH Miguel Gonzalez, who threw eight solid innings in Friday’s win over the Yankees, to Triple-A Norfolk so that he can continue to pitch during the break. The Orioles recalled C Steve Clevenger. ... The teams finish the set with a nationally televised game Sunday at 8:05 p.m. ET before entering the All-Star break.