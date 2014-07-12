FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Yankees 3, Orioles 0
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 12, 2014 / 11:33 PM / 3 years ago

Yankees 3, Orioles 0

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Yankees 3, Orioles 0: Shane Greene struck out nine over 7 1/3 dominant innings in his second major-league start to help visiting New York move back above .500.

Mark Teixeira and Jacoby Ellsbury both had RBI doubles and Derek Jeter ripped a run-scoring single for the Yankees, who snapped a three-game skid versus Baltimore and improved to 6-4 on their current 11-game road trip. Greene (2-0), who won his first career start Monday in Cleveland, held the Orioles hitless for 4 2/3 innings and allowed four hits with two walks overall in a 106-pitch gem.

Chris Tillman (7-5) was the hard-luck loser after giving up three runs and seven hits in 6 2/3 innings. The Orioles stranded runners in scoring position in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings and left a man on first in the seventh and eighth in losing for the third time in 12 games.

Teixeira doubled in Brett Gardner with a line shot just inside the right-field line in the third, but Jeter was thrown out trying to score on the play. A base hit and a wild pitch put a man in scoring position in the seventh for Jeter, who smacked a single to left to make it 2-0.

Ellsbury then greeted reliever T.J. McFarland with a double to right to plate Jeter before Ellsbury was also thrown out attempting to come in on Brian McCann’s single later in the frame. Shawn Kelley got the last two outs of the eighth for New York and David Robertson coasted through the ninth for his 23rd save.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Yankees All-Star RH Masahiro Tanaka (elbow) will not attend the All-Star Game festivities in Minnesota in order to focus on his rehabilitation. ... Baltimore optioned RH Miguel Gonzalez, who threw eight solid innings in Friday’s win over the Yankees, to Triple-A Norfolk so that he can continue to pitch during the break. The Orioles recalled C Steve Clevenger. ... The teams finish the set with a nationally televised game Sunday at 8:05 p.m. ET before entering the All-Star break.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.