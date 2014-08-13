FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Yankees at Orioles, ppd.
August 13, 2014 / 12:56 AM / 3 years ago

Yankees at Orioles, ppd.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Yankees at Orioles, ppd.: The American League East matchup between Baltimore and visiting New York was postponed due to rain.

The postponement was made several hours in advance of first pitch as rain swept through much of the East Coast. The game will be made up as part of a day-night doubleheader on Friday, Sept. 12.

Orioles left-hander Wei-Yin Chen, who was scheduled to pitch on Tuesday, will have his start moved back to Friday against Cleveland. Wednesday’s starter will be right-hander Chris Tillman (9-5, 3.73 ERA), who will try to pitch first-place Baltimore to an abbreviated two-game sweep.

Wednesday’s contest will mark the return of New York right-hander Michael Pineda (2-2, 1.83), who has not pitched since April 23 due to a shoulder injury. Rookie Shane Greene, who was slated to toe the rubber on Tuesday, instead will take his turn Saturday against Tampa Bay.

The rainout could provide a small break for the Orioles, who lost third baseman Manny Machado to a right knee sprain in Monday’s 11-3 win over the Yankees. Machado almost certainly would not have played in Tuesday’s contest but likely will be available for the Sept. 12 makeup date, pending further evaluation of his injury.

