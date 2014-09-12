(Updated: CORRECTS magic number in graph 2)

Orioles 2, Yankees 1 (1st, 11): Pinch hitter Jimmy Paredes doubled home two runs with two outs in the 11th as host Baltimore prevailed in the opener of a doubleheader after losing slugger Chris Davis to a 25-game suspension earlier in the day.

Alejandro De Aza had two hits as the Orioles lowered their magic number to seven to clinch their first American League East title since 1997. Brad Brach (7-1) gave up a run in the 11th before gaining the victory as Baltimore began life without Davis, who tested positive for amphetamines associated with the drug Adderall.

Chris Young belted his third homer in three games to give the Yankees a 1-0 lead in the top of the 11th and joined teammates Antoan Richardson and Martin Prado with two hits. Adam Warren (3-6) walked two and hit a batter in the 11th to load the bases before Paredes lined a pitch down the right-field line to end it.

Baltimore starter Kevin Gausman scattered seven hits over seven scoreless innings while walking two and striking out seven. The Yankees left two runners on base in the fifth and Gausman retired John Ryan Murphy on a fly ball with the bases loaded to end the sixth.

Kelly Johnson led off the eighth with a double to end the day of New York starter Brandon McCarthy, who gave up four hits and fanned six in seven-plus frames. Dellin Betances struck out Adam Jones to end the eighth with the bases loaded and David Robertson fanned Jonathan Schoop in the ninth to leave three on.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Davis (26 homers, 72 RBIs) misses the final 17 contests of the regular season and as many as eight playoff games as part of his suspension. … New York SS Derek Jeter, who was hit by a pitch Thursday and is suffering from a sore elbow, sat out the game while Yankees 3B Chase Headley was scheduled to see a neurologist Friday after being hit in the face with a pitch in Thursday’s contest. … The victory was Baltimore’s 5,000th in franchise history, counting regular season and playoffs.