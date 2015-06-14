Orioles 9, Yankees 4

BALTIMORE -- Manny Machado hit a two-run homer and tied a career high with four RBIs as the Baltimore Orioles extended their winning streak to six with a 9-4 victory over the New York Yankees on Saturday night.

Left fielder Nolan Reimold’s home run tied the score in the third inning, and Machado’s two-out single in the sixth helped break the game open.

Shortstop J.J. Hardy had just snapped a 4-4 tie with a seeing-eye RBI single through a drawn-in New York infield and Machado (3-for-5) came through three batters later to give the Orioles a 7-4 lead.

The Orioles (31-30) now have won eight of their last nine and made it above .500 for the first time since May 4.

Baltimore banged out a season-high seven extra-base hits and finished with 15 hits overall. Pinch-hitter David Lough also homered as the Orioles collected 20 runs and 31 hits in the first two games of the series.

The Yankees (33-28) took an early 2-0 lead before the Orioles got the two-run homers from Reimold and Machado off New York starter C.C. Sabathia.

Yankees designated hitter Alex Rodriguez tied the score with a two-run homer off Orioles starter Bud Norris, becoming just the second player in major league history to reach 2,000 RBIs. Rodriguez has 2,001. Hank Aaron (2,297) is the all-time leader.

The three-run sixth put the Orioles in front for good. New York right-hander Chris Martin (0-2) helped with three wild pitches in the inning. Baltimore added two runs in seventh.

Chaz Roe (2-0) got the victory for the Orioles, throwing 2 1/3 scoreless innings.

The Yankees took an early lead with two runs in the top of the first against Norris. Third baseman Chase Headley doubled with one out and scored when first baseman Mark Teixeira poked a two-out single to left.

Catcher Brian McCann then doubled off the wall in right. Orioles right fielder Delmon Young misplayed the carom, which helped Teixeria score from first to put New York up 2-0.

The Orioles threatened but came up empty in the second before tying it in the third on Reimold’s two-run homer.

Baltimore got a break after Reimold hit a foul popup that both Teixeira and McCann pulled up on in front of the Orioles’ dugout. The ball bounced harmlessly to the warning track and Reimold homered on the next pitch.

Baltimore then took a 4-2 lead on Machado’s two-run homer in the fifth. It could have been more after Reimold followed with a triple to center, but Sabathia retired the next three batters.

NOTES: The Orioles released IF Everth Cabrera on Saturday. They signed him as a free agent in the offseason, but he hit just .208 in 29 games filling in for injured infielders. They designated him for assignment on June 5. ... Orioles manager Buck Showalter said RHP Dylan Bundy, one of the team’s top pitching prospects, will have another MRI arthrogram on his pitching shoulder shortly to confirm the earlier diagnosis of tendinitis. ... Showalter moved into third place on the Orioles’ career list for wins with 408. ... The Yankees outrighted RHP Esmil Rodgers after Friday’s loss and signed RHP Sergio Santos to a major league deal after he was selected to the team’s 25-man roster. ... On Saturday, New York recalled RHP Jose Ramirez from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and optioned LHP Jacob Lindgren to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Yankees manager Joe Girardi said they made the moves, especially the last set, to get “some distance” in the bullpen.