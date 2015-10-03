Orioles 9, Yankees 2 (Game 1)

BALTIMORE -- Gerardo Parra got four hits and three RBIs while Manny Machado homered and also drove in three runs as the Baltimore Orioles rolled to a 9-2 victory over the New York Yankees in the first part of a day-night doubleheader Saturday afternoon.

The Baltimore victory stopped the Yankees (87-73) from clinching home field for the upcoming wild-card playoffs. That magic number for that remains at one --either a Houston loss or a Yankees win would clinch home field for New York. The Astros play Saturday night in Arizona.

Parra finished 4-for-5 with his three RBIs. The right fielder doubled twice and singled twice and also added a stolen base as the Orioles (79-81) won a third straight game and are trying to avoid finishing with a losing record. They will need to win their last two to reach that goal.

Machado went 2-for-5, including a solo homer in the fifth. The third baseman drove in one run on a ground-out, another on an infield single plus a third on that homer.

Starter Wei-Yin Chen (11-8) gave a solid performance in what may have been his last game with the Orioles. The left-hander allowed two runs on four hits in six innings plus two batters.

Chen will be a free agent at season’s end, and many feel his return to Baltimore is unlikely.

New York starter Ivan Nova (6-11) struggled throughout his 5 2/3-inning effort. The right-hander gave up five runs on eight hits and labored through 103 pitches.

Machado had a hand in four of the team’s first five runs. He grounded into a double play in the first inning that scored center fielder Nolan Reimold, who reached on an infield single and went to third on Parra’s single.

The same trio combined for the team’s second run two innings later. Nova hit Reimold to start the inning, and he hustled to third on Parra’s double.

Machado then hit a slow grounder to short. Brendan Ryan threw him out but could do nothing about Reimold scoring for a 2-0 lead.

Nobody could do anything about Machado in his next at-bat when he crushed a solo homer to left-center with two outs in the fifth to give Baltimore a 3-0 lead.

The Orioles broke it open with a four-run sixth, and Machado also helped there. Parra greeted left-hander Chasen Shreve with an RBI single followed by Machado’s RBI single on an infield topper that died near the third-base line.

First baseman Chris Davis followed with an RBI single before Machado scored on a Shreve wild pitch with catcher Matt Wieters up to give Baltimore a 7-0 lead.

The first two Yankees reached in the seventh, ending Chen’s day, and center fielder Brett Gardner (RBI fielder’s choice) and second baseman Rob Refsnyder (RBI single) each drove in a run against right-hander Brad Brach.

Parra answered back for the Orioles with a two-run double in the bottom of that inning, giving Baltimore a 9-2 lead. It could have been worse in this game but the Orioles stranded 12 and missed on several scoring chances again.

NOTES: RHP Darren O‘Day, one of several Orioles free agents, said Saturday that there has been some dialogue between the team and his people. He is not looking for a closer’s job and the impression is he would be happy to stay right here. ... Orioles LF Steve Pearce got an assist in the third inning, the team’s 48th of the season. That’s tops in the majors. ... New York is the first team in major league history to have seven pitchers get at least 100 strikeouts in one season. Before this, the record had been five. ... The Yankees still have not announced their starter for Tuesday’s wild-card game, but it is looking more and more like RHP Masahiro Tanaka.