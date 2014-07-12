Hundley walk-off propels Orioles past Yankees

BALTIMORE -- Nick Hundley said he loves getting the chance to bat in crucial situations. The Orioles catcher got a chance to hit in one of those spots Friday night and made a lot of people happy.

Hundley lined a single to center with one out in the bottom of the 10th inning that scored Manny Machado to give the Baltimore Orioles a 3-2 victory over the New York Yankees on Friday night at Camden Yards.

The Orioles (51-41) acquired Hundley from San Diego on May 24, and the catcher struggled at the plate in his first days, losing playing time to rookie Caleb Joseph. But Hundley’s been hitting much better lately. He went 2-for-4 in this game and is now batting .375 during an eight-game hitting streak.

“Whether I‘m hitting .500 or .100, I want to be in the box in those situations. I feel like I thrive in those situations,” Hundley said. “I welcome them. Fortunately, I was able to get the job done tonight.”

Machado, the Orioles third baseman, started the rally in the 10th with a lead-off double against right-hander Adam Warren (1-5).

One out later, Hundley lined his single to center that easily scored Machado to give American League East-leading Baltimore its ninth win in the last 11 games.

“I‘m thinking strikeout there,” Warren said. “I threw two good sliders to him and got swings and misses. I was just trying to overthrow the last one and just left it up in the zone a little bit.”

Left-hander T.J. McFarland (3-2) got the win after throwing a scoreless 10th inning.

Neither team could do much on offense as starters Hiroki Kuroda and Miguel Gonzalez turned in dominant performances for New York (46-46) and Baltimore (51-41), respectively.

Kuroda, a right-hander, held the Orioles to two runs on three hits in seven innings -- both runs coming in the fourth inning when he threw two of his three wild pitches. His two-wild pitch, two-hit batter fourth inning there was just the fifth time in the expansion era that a pitcher’s hit at least two and threw two or more wild pitches in the same frame.

Still, he kept the Orioles quiet most of the night.

For the Orioles, right-hander Gonzalez gave up early solo homers to second baseman Brian Roberts and designated hitter Kelly Johnson, but rebounded and only allowed two runs in eight innings.

Gonzalez, who also went eight innings in his last start, retired 14 of the final 15 batters he faced and didn’t allow a hit after the fourth, thanks often to a very effective splitter against a Yankee lineup that featured eight left-handed batters.

“Early on it didn’t look like it was going to be an eight-inning outing,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “He got ambushed a couple times with some first-pitch fastballs, but he was really good after that. He got stronger as the game went on.”

He wasn’t strong at first when Roberts gave New York a 1-0 lead with his second-inning homer.

The longtime Oriole, playing in his first game back in Baltimore after signing with the Yankees in the offseason, crushed the first pitch he saw from Gonzalez onto the flag court over the right-field fence

Johnson made it 2-0 with his leadoff homer to right in the third. The Yankees threatened again in the fourth, putting runners on second and third with one out, but Gonzalez retired the next two batters and escaped trouble.

The Orioles tied the game with two runs in that strange bottom of the fourth. Baltimore got just one hit -- which deflected off shortstop Derek Jeter’s glove -- and Kuroda threw two wild pitches and hit two batters.

Designated hitter Steve Pearce scored the first run on the first wild pitch, and first baseman Chris Davis tied it with a sacrifice fly to left. Center fielder Adam Jones, who reached on the single off Jeter’s glove, had just moved to third on wild pitch No. 2 and scored on the sacrifice fly.

Neither team threatened often after that until the Orioles broke through in the 10th and remained three games in front of Toronto, improving to 10 games over .500 for the first time as the Yankees slipped to five games back.

”(The losses) are all hard,“ Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. ”You’re playing Baltimore, obviously they’re in first place, and you don’t want to lose a game like that. But you just want to come out and win tomorrow.

NOTES: The Orioles will place RHP Ubaldo Jimenez on the 15-day disabled list after he rolled his right ankle in a parking lot a few days ago. Manager Buck Showalter said the ankle was puffy. The Orioles will back-date the move a couple of days. ... To take Jimenez’s place, Showalter said the Orioles plan to call up RHP Kevin Gausman. RHP Chris Tillman and Gausman will start the final two games of the series against the Yankees on Saturday and Sunday. ... The Yankees made a few moves Friday. They acquired LHP Jeff Francis and cash from the Oakland A’s for a player to be named, recalled RHP Matt Daley from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and designated RHP Jim Miller for assignment. ... RHP Masahiro Tanaka, out for at least six weeks and possibly facing Tommy John surgery because of elbow problems, released a statement Friday apologizing for getting hurt and said he will “accept this injury as a challenge, but I promise to do everything I can to overcome this setback and return to the mound as soon as possible.”