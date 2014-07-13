Greene, Yankees blank Orioles

BALTIMORE -- Right-hander Shane Greene said his recent call-up to the New York Yankees has been “a dream come true.”

New York certainly hopes that joy continues.

Greene gave up four hits in 7 1/3 innings and has victories in both of his career starts as the Yankees defeated the Baltimore Orioles 3-0 on Saturday.

New York also pulled to within four games of the first-place Orioles in the American League East.

Baltimore has been held scoreless seven times this season, with six coming at home.

New York manager Joe Girardi has been impressed with Greene since spring training and was not surprised at his early success or the shutout.

“He was great again, pounding the strike zone’ innings were pretty short,” Girardi said. “He got some big outs when he had to. They didn’t have a lot of opportunities on him. I don’t think they got a hit until the fifth or sixth inning. His stuff was really good again.”

Greene kept the Orioles off-balance with his fastball and off-speed pitches. He struck out nine and walked just two on 106 pitches. He also picked up a victory in his first start, on July 7 against the Cleveland Indians, after being recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre earlier in the day.

Right-hander David Robertson posted his 23rd save, third best in the American League.

Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter, who received a standing ovation before each at-bat, had two hits, an RBI and a run. Catcher Brian McCann also had three singles for his 15 multi-hit game of the season.

Baltimore right-hander Chris Tillman (7-5) fell to 1-5 at Camden Yards despite a solid outing. He allowed three runs and seven hits with four strikeouts and three walks in 6 2/3 innings. Nick Markakis had two of Baltimore’s five hits.

The Orioles lost for just the third time in 12 games.

The Yankees opened the scoring on a double by first baseman Mark Teixeira that scored left fielder Brett Gardner. However, Baltimore second baseman Ryan Flaherty was able to throw out Jeter at the plate to deny the Yankees another run.

“I felt good,” Tillman said. “I felt confident from the get-go. Pretty much all my pitches were there for me all day, just couple of mistakes.”

Greene retired 10 consecutive batters before allowing a walk to left fielder Steve Pearce in the fourth inning. He didn’t allow a hit until third baseman Manny Machado managed a two-out single in the fifth.

“It means a lot that I got the opportunity,” Greene said. “It means a lot that I can come up here and help the team win. I try not to think too much, I try to keep everything simple. Just go out there and make one pitch at a time.”

Jeter provided a 2-0 cushion with an RBI single in the seventh that ended Tillman’s day. T.J. McFarland entered and allowed another run-scoring double to center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury. Baltimore didn’t get a runner past second base the rest of the way.

“He’s got good stuff, a good plane,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said about Greene. “A good slider and command of it. I think their club threw 54 off-speed pitches today.”

New York catcher Francisco Cervelli said if the club can continue to get solid performances from the starters, they will be in the thick of the playoff race in the second half of the season.

“The second half, we’re going to play a lot of games against (Baltimore),” Cervelli said. “We’re gonna play Toronto, Tampa, Boston. So it’s gonna be interesting. We’re ready to win.”

The Yankees evened the three-game series after losing 3-2 in 10 innings on Friday night.

The Orioles are looking to put Saturday’s performance quickly behind them.

“Every game’s important from here on out,” Markakis said. “We got the most important game out of the way, game one. We’re still in the situation to win the series. We’ll go home, rest up and play a late one tomorrow.”

NOTES: The Orioles recalled C Steve Clevenger from Triple-A Norfolk before Saturday’s game. Baltimore has three catchers on the active roster, including Nick Hundley and Caleb Joseph. ... Baltimore optioned RHP Miguel Gonzalez to Triple-A Norfolk. The move was mainly done so Gonzalez could get in some work during the All-Star break. ... Yankees manager Joe Girardi named right-hander Chase Whitley as the starter for the series finale Sunday. ... LHP Jeff Francis, who was acquired by the Yankees from the Oakland A’s on Friday for cash and a player to be named, will be initially limited to 40 pitches or two innings out of the bullpen, Girardi said. To make room for Francis, RHP Matt Daley was designated for assignment.