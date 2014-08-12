EditorsNote: changes wording in seventh graf

Orioles lose Machado while routing Yankees

BALTIMORE -- Manager Buck Showalter said Monday that no one knows what the baseball gods have in store on any given night. They had plenty for his Baltimore Orioles to deal Monday with in the series opener against the New York Yankees.

Chris Davis, Nelson Cruz and Jonathan Schoop homered, and Adam Jones collected three hits as Baltimore overcame early troubles for an 11-3 victory.

The Orioles (68-50) bounced back from an early two-run deficit after giving up two runs on a bizarre play on which they made two errors and New York (61-57) didn’t swing a bat. Baltimore starter Bud Norris needed 62 pitches to make it through the first two innings, and then third baseman Manny Machado injured his right knee and was helped off the field in the third.

After that? The first-place Orioles scored the game’s final 10 runs to push the Yankees seven games back in the American League East

“I‘m very proud of them,” Showalter said. “The guys don’t live in that gloom and doom. Obviously, we all think the world of Manny, and know how much it means to him, he’s a good player on our club. The game goes on when we lose players. ... We’re not going to get caught up in that gloom and doom.”

The biggest news afterward, however, involved Machado. His right knee gave out while he grounded to short. He collapsed into the box, and Showalter and trainer Richie Bancells helped him off.

The Orioles said it was a sprain, and Machado will have an MRI exam Tuesday morning to re-evaluate the situation. Machado and Showalter were cautiously optimistic, though Machado walked into the locker room postgame with a limp

“I have no idea (what it was); it just happened,” Machado said. “No explanation for it, just a freak accident. Life if full of things you can’t control. It doesn’t feel too bad, but we’ll see.”

His left knee was operated on in the offseason after he injured it in the final days of 2013 at Tampa Bay. Recovering from that injury cost Machado the first month of this season, and he came on lately. He doubled Monday, and he is hitting .278 with 12 homers and 32 RBIs.

Davis replaced Machado at third after not being in the starting lineup. The Yankees grabbed an early 3-1 lead, but Davis hit a two-run homer in the fifth off starter Chris Capuano (0-2) that put Baltimore up for good at 4-3.

Jones, a center fielder who banged out an RBI single in the third, added an insurance run with a double off right-hander Adam Warren in the seventh.

That gave the Orioles a 5-3 lead, and left fielder Cruz followed with his two-run blast to left-center. Jones finished 3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBIs.

Second baseman Schoop sealed it with a three-run homer off Chase Whitley in the eighth, his first home run in Baltimore this year.

“It’s frustrating, because we had a lead and you want to be able to hold the lead and build on the lead,” New York manager Joe Girardi said. “As I said, it’s one game, and I talked about the importance of taking the series. We need to win tomorrow.”

Baltimore’s offensive surge helped make a winner of Bud Norris (10-7), who gave up three runs in five innings.

Norris retired 11 of the final 13 batters he faced. The Baltimore bullpen then took over and held New York hitless over the final four innings.

New York took a quick lead when left fielder Brett Gardner opened the game with a triple and then scored on shortstop Derek Jeter’s slow grounder to third.

Baltimore tied it in the bottom of the first on Cruz’s sacrifice fly.

The Yankees went ahead 3-1 in the second by scoring two runs on a wacky play. They had runners on first and third with one out when third baseman Chase Headley broke for second and got caught in a rundown. Designated hitter Carlos Beltran, who was on third, took off for home.

Baltimore first baseman Steve Pearce threw over to third baseman Machado, but his throw home hit Beltran, allowing Beltran to score. The ball bounced away, and Norris picked it up in foul ground and kind of flipped it toward home plate. The ball got past catcher Caleb Joseph, allowing Headley to score as well.

Beltran was credited with a steal of home, while Headley also got a stolen base. Machado (throwing) and Norris (fielding) both were charged with errors on the play. Norris threw 40 pitches in the inning.

The Orioles made it 3-2 on the Jones RBI single in the third, starting the comeback. They lost Machado but then belted the three homers and ran away with the game, handing the Yankees another frustrating loss.

“We have to win games,” Jeter said. “We’re getting down to 40-something games left, so regardless of who’s on the schedule, we need to play well. We need to put together some wins.”

NOTES: The Orioles held out SS J.J. Hardy for a second straight day due to a sprained left thumb injury. Manager Buck Showalter said Hardy is day-to-day. ... New York will activate RHP Michael Pineda to start Wednesday’s finale of this three-game series. He landed on the disabled list in early May due to a right shoulder injury. Pineda, who has made two rehab starts, last pitched for the Yankees on April 23 but got thrown out in the second inning at Boston for putting pine tar on the ball. He was suspended 10 games and got hurt during that time. ... The Yankees also made two roster moves before Monday’s game, selecting the contract of RHP Chris Leroux from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre while optioning RHP Bryan Mitchell back to the same team.