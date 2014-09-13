Orioles complete doubleheader sweep of Yankees

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles began Friday dealing with the difficult circumstances that emerged from the news that Chris Davis has been suspended for 25 games after testing positive for amphetamines that are associated with Adderall. They regained some momentum thanks to a big extra-inning win in the first game of a day-night doubleheader with the New York Yankees.

After that, the Orioles made the day end much better than it started, completing a sweep of the twin bill. Alejandro De Aza had two RBI triples, Delmon Young added a two-run single and Bud Norris threw seven shutout innings in a 5-0 victory over New York.

The Orioles (88-59) posted a 2-1 victory in 11 innings in the first game, and the sweep, plus Toronto’s 1-0 loss to Tampa Bay, reduced Baltimore’s magic number to five for clinching the American League East championship.

The Davis news clearly shook the team, but everyone felt a little better after finishing the sweep.

“I’ve had a headache since 8 o’clock last night; I can tell you that,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “I guarantee there’s a lot of people having a tougher 24 hours than I just had, I can tell you that. (But) that’s why we come to games -- to see what happens.”

Norris (13-8) played a big role in making a lot of good things happen. The right-hander struck out a season-high 10 batters and walked just two while scattering three hits and realizing he needed to help make the team push forward.

“We just want to focus on playing baseball,” Norris said. “It’s a tough situation, and we were kind of saddened by all of it, unfortunately, but he’s going to take ownership for it. We’ve got to get back to playing baseball and focus on the work because that’s what we’ve done all year.”

The Orioles came up with a few timely hits that supported Norris and right-hander Tommy Hunter plus left-hander Brian Matusz, who each threw an inning to complete the shutout.

Shortstop Ryan Flaherty gave the Orioles a 1-0 lead with an RBI double in the fourth off New York starter Bryan Mitchell (0-1). That scored center fielder David Lough, who began the inning with a walk.

Flaherty scored later when De Aza lined a triple into the gap in right-center.

“I only gave up two runs, but I wish I could have done better,” said Mitchell, who was making his first major league start. “The lead-off walks didn’t help. Usually, you walk the lead-off man, he scores.”

Young added a two-run single in the seventh off right-hander David Phelps, who helped the Orioles by walking three straight batters with two outs. After that, Young ripped a shot that handcuffed and then got past second baseman Stephen Drew to give the Orioles a 4-0 lead over New York (75-71).

De Aza came through again in the eighth, lining a triple off the wall in right field that narrowly missed being a home run. That gave him the 16th two-triple game in club history. He’s now hit safely in eight straight games with a .394 average and has given the Orioles a boost on offense since they acquired him late last month.

“It’s a great feeling, and I love to contribute for the team,” De Aza. “It’s all about winning. As long as I‘m helping the team win, it’s great.”

The combination of timely hitting and good pitching played a big role in helping Baltimore lock up the sweep.

Norris and right-hander Kevin Gausman, who started the first game, held New York scoreless in 14 innings combined. The Yankees simply couldn’t manufacture enough offense in these two games.

“It’s hard to win when you only score one run in 18 innings,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “I thought we had a chance to win this afternoon when we scored the one run, but tonight we didn’t do anything against Norris.”

NOTES: Baltimore’s win in the first part of the day-night doubleheader was the 5,000th in club history, including playoffs. ...The Orioles have been on a roll in the first game of a series in the second half of the season, a big reason they’ve pulled away in the American League East. After taking the opener of the doubleheader Friday afternoon, the Orioles now have won 14 of their last 17 series openers. ...The Yankees are falling farther away from playoff contention. If they miss the playoffs, it will be the first time the team will not be in post-season play in consecutive years since 1992 and 1993. ...RHP Bryan Mitchell started in the nightcap -- the 56th time this season that New York started a rookie pitcher. That’s the highest total in the majors.