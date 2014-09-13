Yankees keep flickering chances alive

BALTIMORE -- The New York Yankees continue to struggle at the plate as the clock clicks toward midnight on their playoff chances.

On Saturday afternoon, solid pitching and speed provided the extra spark to help them pick up a win.

Brian McCann hit a solo home run and Shane Greene pitched into the sixth inning as the Yankees bolstered their slim playoff hopes with 3-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles.

“It’s a nice bounce back win,” said manager Joe Girardi, whose team managed one run while being swept in Friday’s doubleheader. “I thought Greenie did a really nice job. They put some long at-bats on him and he was able to get us into the sixth inning.”

Aided by a double steal that produced what proved to be the winning run, the Yankees (76-71) won despite getting only four hits. They began the day five games behind the three teams tied atop the AL wild card race.

First baseman Steve Pearce hit a home run and a double for Baltimore (88-60), which had won a season-high six straight. Center fielder Adam Jones and right fielder Nick Markakis added two hits each.

Baltimore’s magic number for clinching the AL East remained at five as the second place Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Tampa Bay Rays, 6-3.

Greene (5-3) went 5 1/3 innings, allowing two runs on seven hits. He struck out nine and waked one while throwing 112 pitches.

“I felt like early my slider was good, but I couldn’t throw it for a strike, but as the game went on I started throwing it for a strike a little bit more, and that helped a lot,” the rookie right-hander said.

David Robertson pitched the ninth for his 36th save, despite allowing a leadoff single.

Trailing, 3-2, the Orioles got the leadoff man on in the seventh and eighth innings, but both times failed to advance him past second base.

Baltimore’s Miguel Gonzalez (9-8), who had not allowed a run over his last two starts covering 15 1/3 innings, left after six innings. He also pitched well, giving up three runs on three hits and three walks.

“In a lot of ways, that’s one of the more impressive outings of the year from him, because he wasn’t carrying (his normal stuff),” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said of Gonzalez’s effort.

Gonzalez won his previous three starts.

McCann, who was 0-for-his-last-12, gave the Yankees a 1-0 lead when he connected off Gonzalez for his 19th home run with one out in the second.

The Yankees weren’t done.

First baseman Mark Texeira walked and left fielder Chris Young doubled him to third. Shortstop Antoan Richardson then singled home Texeira, while Young stopped at third.

With third baseman Zelous Wheeler at the plate, Richardson broke for second. He was safe and, when Caleb Joseph threw to second, Young raced home to complete the double steal and make it 3-0.

“It’s nice to put up a crooked number, obviously to give Greenie a lead to work with and not have to worry about one pitch because they got a lot of guys in their lineup who can hit the ball out of the ballpark,” Girardi said.

Gonzalez settled in, retiring 11 straight Yankees at one point. New York didn’t get its fourth hit until the eighth inning.

“It was a tough inning right there, but we were able to minimize damage afterwards,” Gonzalez said.

Baltimore stranded three runners in the first two innings, but finally pushed a run across in the third.

Markakis led off with a single, went to second on a ground out, and scored on a two-out single by designated hitter Nelson Cruz.

Pearce pulled the Orioles to within 3-2 when he hit a home run on an 0-and-2 pitch with one out in the sixth. It was his 17th of the season.

NOTES: Baltimore 2B Jonathan Schoop (no hits in his last 14 at-bats) was given a day off, with Ryan Flaherty starting at second. ... With Friday’s doubleheader creating the need for a sixth starter, Orioles manager Buck Showalter said RHP Ubaldo Jimenez (4-9, 4.96 ERA) will pitch Tuesday against Toronto. ... New York RHP Hiroki Kuroda (10-9, 3.91) opposes RHP Chris Tillman (12-5, 3.36) in Sunday’s series finale.