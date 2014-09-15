Orioles walk off with win, inch closer to division title

BALTIMORE -- Kelly Johnson came to the Baltimore Orioles in a trade last month, and he said he really wants to contribute to his new team. The veteran infielder got his wish Sunday night.

Johnson capped a two-run rally in the bottom of the ninth with a walk-off, one-out double that gave the Orioles a 3-2 victory over the New York Yankees.

Baltimore’s magic number dropped to three, as the second-place Toronto Blue Jays lost to the Tampa Bay Rays earlier in the day. The Orioles (89-60) have a chance to clinch the American League East title at home during a three-game series with the Jays that starts Monday.

Johnson helped his latest team take another step toward its first division title in 17 years. He began the season with the Yankees, who dealt him to the Boston Red Sox for infielder Stephen Drew on July 31. The Orioles obtained him and a minor-leaguer from Boston for infielders Ivan De Jesus and Jemile Weeks on Aug. 30, and Johnson is getting more playing time now due to first baseman Chris Davis’ suspension.

“It feels like a first-place team,” Johnson said. “(I‘ve) bounced around just a little bit now, and you just kind of get a feel that it’s meant to be. Things find a way to happen; you find a way to win rather than ways to lose. It’s been pretty cool. I haven’t been here long, but I’ve seen some things I haven’t seen before.”

The Orioles again staged a ninth-inning rally to knock off the fading Yankees, who took a 2-1 lead in the top of the inning when catcher Brian McCann hit a solo homer off right-hander Darren O‘Day (5-1) with one out.

Closer David Robertson (2-5) came on for the Yankees, but the Orioles rallied right away. Designated hitter Nelson Cruz led off with a double. Quintin Berry came on to pinch-run, and he scored the tying run when first baseman Steve Pearce doubled to left.

Johnson then lined a double into the gap in right-center that scored the winning run.

“He’s just had a lot of experience in the American League East, and there’s a lot of things you don’t have to wonder about,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “You kind of know what you’re getting. Kelly’s a pro.”

Robertson was pitching for the third consecutive day but said he felt fine.

“I pitched like (garbage), left three balls up to three of the best hitters in the league,” the right-hander said. “I just wasn’t able to do it today.”

Neither team could generate much offense thanks to strong efforts from the starting pitchers, New York’s Hiroki Kuroda and Baltimore’s Chris Tillman.

Kuroda limited the power-hitting Orioles to one run on six hits in seven strong innings. Center fielder Adam Jones’ RBI double in the sixth was all Kuroda allowed.

In the second inning, Tillman gave up a run on three hits, including third baseman Martin Prado’s solo homer, but not much else. He allowed one run on five hits in 6 2/3 innings.

New York shortstop Derek Jeter played his final game in Baltimore, and the crowd at Oriole Park gave him a standing ovation in the eighth inning of a tie game. However, left-hander Andrew Miller fanned him, one of three strikeouts he recorded in his 1 1/3-inning stint.

The Yankees (76-72) took a 1-0 lead when Prado went deep to start the second. Left fielder Alejandro De Aza leaped for it at the fence but just missed, and Prado had his seventh homer as a Yankee.

Jones’ double tied the game in the sixth.

Baltimore is inching closer to the division title, yet the Orioles still don’t talk much about it.

“First off, we’ve got to handle tomorrow,” Jones said. “That’s most important. Handle tomorrow, then assess from there and handle Tuesday. We’ve got to take care of our business. Once they say it’s ours, we go accordingly. But until they do, we’ve got something to do.”

NOTES: The Orioles will win the season series with New York for the first time in 17 years. They are 11-4 against the Yankees this year. The teams play four games in the Bronx, Sept. 22-25. ... Manager Buck Showalter said that suspended 1B Chris Davis will be working out in Sarasota, Fla., and, if allowed, could play in instructional league action in the coming days. ... Yankees manager Joe Girardi said C Francisco Cervelli remains day-to-day. Cervelli, who is dealing with migraine headaches, last played Sept. 2, but he said he is getting stronger and improving. ... SS Derek Jeter played his final regular-season game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. The Orioles honored Jeter with a pregame ceremony in which they gave him gifts that included a check for $10,000 for the Miracle League of Manasota in his name.