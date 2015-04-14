Drew belts grand slam to lift Yankees past Orioles

BALTIMORE -- The wrist injury to New York left fielder Brett Gardner wound up causing the Baltimore Orioles plenty of pain Monday night.

Yankees manager Joe Girardi had to bat for Gardner with the bases loaded and two outs in the seventh, and Stephen Drew responded with a pinch-hit grand slam off right-hander Tommy Hunter, helping New York rally for a 6-5 victory over the Baltimore Orioles.

Orioles starter Wei-Yin Chen drilled Gardner in the wrist in the first inning. Gardner’s wrist stiffened, and Girardi made his move when the Yankees loaded the bases.

“I asked him each at-bat and he said he was OK,” Girardi said. “Then, he came to me the last time and said, ‘we need a big hit and I don’t know how well I can swing.’ So, he was honest with me.”

Girardi had alerted Drew the previous inning that they might need him to pinch-hit, so the veteran was ready. Drew just tried to come up with a good at-bat.

“Guys were up there battling all night,” Drew said. “You got three guys on, and I was not trying to do too much. I got ahead with a 3-1 count. I got in a good situation, and it all worked out for the best.”

Hunter came on with a 4-2 lead after Chen went six strong innings. The Orioles (3-4) took that lead on center fielder Adam Jones’ two-run homer in the sixth off starter Michael Pineda, but Hunter immediately ran into trouble.

Outfielder Chris Young led off with a single and moved to second when catcher John Ryan Murphy walked. Hunter retired the next two batters before center Jacoby Ellsbury reached on an infield single, loading the bases.

Drew then came on and belted a 3-1 pitch from Hunter (0-1) over the center-field fence for a 6-4 lead.

The last time the Yankees (3-4) had a pinch-hit grand slam also came against the Orioles, when Jorge Posada did it on June 6, 2001.

Hunter was frustrated that he couldn’t come through in that situation.

“You love the ball; I love the ball,” Hunter said. “Chen threw a great game. It’s just upsetting to come in and not get him the (win) he deserved. Tomorrow’s a new day. Maybe I’ll get another shot to face somebody in that situation again.”

X-rays on Gardner came back negative. He said afterward that this was a day-to-day situation.

The Orioles cut the lead to 6-5 in the seventh when left fielder Alejandro De Aza grounded into a bases-loaded force against right-hander Dellin Betances. With the bases loaded later in the inning, first baseman Chris Davis struck out for the fourth time in the game.

Pineda (1-0) got the victory despite giving up five runs on nine hits in 6 1/3 innings. The right-hander struck out nine without a walk.

Betances then threw one shutout inning before former Oriole Andrew Miller came on. The left-hander got the final five outs for his second save of the season.

The Yankees took an early 1-0 lead when Young hit a solo homer off Chen in the top of the second. Young crushed a hanging curve and sent it into the left-field seats with two outs.

The lead didn’t last long, as the Orioles scored twice in the bottom half of the second off Pineda. Third baseman Manny Machado and second baseman Jonathan Schoop hit RBI doubles. At first, Schoop was ruled out at second base, but the umpires overturned the call after manager Buck Showalter challenged the tag made by second baseman Gregorio Petit.

The Yankees then tied it on first baseman Mark Teixeira’s solo homer with two outs in the fourth. It was Teixeira’s 366th career homer, tying him with Lance Berkman for fifth place among all switch hitters.

Baltimore finished with an 11-7 edge in hits but also had three base-runners thrown out. Still, Showalter liked their overall offensive effort.

“You look at those three guys they run out there,” Showalter said. “You score the number of runs we did, I was proud of the way our guys handled it offensively. A lot of good at-bats, and it was a close game.”

NOTES: The Orioles reinstated OF David Lough (left hamstring strain) from the 15-day disabled list and optioned RHP Eddie Gamboa to Triple-A Norfolk. Gamboa was with the Orioles over the weekend but did not appear in a game. ... Orioles pitching coach Dave Wallace missed the game due to a funeral and will return Tuesday. Dom Chiti served as the pitching coach while Ramon Martinez handled bullpen duties. ... New York’s Alex Rodriguez started at third base for the first time this season. He started five times as the designated hitter and once at first base last week. ... The Yankees came into the Baltimore series tied with the A’s for most errors (nine) in the majors and had the lowest fielding percentage (.966) in baseball. Manager Joe Girardi said it hadn’t become an issue to him yet.