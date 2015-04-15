EditorsNote: adds byline

Orioles win as Yankees unable to solve Gonzalez

BALTIMORE -- Orioles starter Miguel Gonzalez truly became a puzzle that the New York Yankees could not solve Tuesday night.

Gonzalez struck out a career-high 10 batters in seven innings, and Adam Jones homered for the fourth time in five games as Baltimore defeated the New York Yankees 4-3.

The right-hander shut down the Yankees, giving up one run on four hits over seven innings. Gonzalez (1-1) mixed in a variety of pitches including a nasty splitter, and finished his work by striking out the side in the seventh. He walked just one.

“Against the Yankees, you can’t give in,” Gonzalez said. “Every pitch has to be a quality pitch. [You need to] make sure you do your job and keep your team in the ballgame.”

Gonzalez gave up only a sixth-inning RBI double to first baseman Mark Teixeira -- whom he struck out in both of his first two at-bats.

“He wasn’t making any mistakes,” Teixeira said. “He’s got five pitches. Not many guys got five pitches. When he was missing, he was missing out of the zone. You got to give him credit.”

Gonzalez battled through trouble in the first two innings as the Yankees (3-5) stranded three in those two frames. He settled down after that and retired 10 in a row and 12 out of 13, working into a rhythm as the Orioles got single runs in four of the first seven innings.

By the time he left, the Orioles (4-4) had a 4-1 lead.

“Obviously, Miggy was the difference today,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said.

Jones gave the offense a similar spark once again. He gave the Orioles a 1-0 lead with a solo homer off Yankees starter CC Sabathia in the first. Jones made it 2-0 with a sacrifice fly in the third.

The center fielder went 1-for-3 and now is 11-for-17 on this homestand with homers in three straight games and four out of five.

“He’s a really good player,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “That’s the bottom line. And he has been for a while.”

In addition to Jones, catcher Caleb Joseph recorded an RBI single and later added his first career triple in the seventh before scoring on shortstop Everth Cabrera’s sacrifice fly that gave the Orioles the 4-1 lead.

Joseph hit a line drive that got past center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury and made it into third standing up, but the Orioles catcher said he doesn’t expect triples will become a regular thing for him.

“I‘m not going to hit very many of them,” he said with a smile. “Hopefully they’re going over instead of hitting the wall. I was gassed. I tell you that.”

New York cut the lead to 4-3 with two runs off right-hander Kevin Gausman in the eighth. Right fielder Carlos Beltran got an RBI grounder, and left fielder Alejandro De Aza’s error on a Teixiera fly ball let in a second run.

Closer Zach Britton came on and ended the inning on catcher Brian McCann’s ground out where the pitcher raced over to cover first and took a throw from second baseman Jonathan Schoop in short right.

Britton earned his second save with a perfect ninth.

Sabathia (0-2) went seven innings and took the loss. He allowed four runs on seven hits and pitched well most of the time, striking out seven with one walk.

NOTES: Orioles manager Buck Showalter shook up his lineup after Monday’s loss. DH Chris Davis, who struck out four times in that game, was dropped down from third to sixth in the Tuesday lineup. Davis now has struck out 10 times in 23 at-bats this season. ...Showalter also said that C Matt Wieters, doing rehab in Florida due to elbow tendinitis, took five at-bats in extended spring training and threw long toss of 150 feet. ...Yankees manager Joe Girardi gave Alex Rodriguez his first day off after the veteran started the team’s first seven games, including playing at third base for the first time in Monday’s win over the Orioles. Rodriguez pinch-hit in the ninth and made the game’s last out. ...LF Brett Gardner was not in the starting lineup after getting hit on the wrist in the first inning Monday and having the wrist stiffen up later, forcing him out in the seventh. Girardi said before Tuesday’s game that he wasn’t sure if Gardner would be able to pinch-run or play defense, but the Yankees hoped he would be all the way back by Friday.