Machado, Schoop homer to lead Orioles past Yankees

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Orioles first baseman Chris Davis said every matchup with the New York Yankees feels like a playoff game, even when the teams are competing on a chilly night in April.

That intensity inspired Baltimore to go 13-6 against the Bronx Bombers last year. Some of that success has carried over this season.

The Orioles’ Manny Machado and Jonathan Schoop each homered, while Davis had three RBIs, to lead the Orioles past the Yankees 7-5 to take the three-game series on Wednesday night.

Yankees designated hitter Alex Rodriguez homered and is now four home runs away from tying Willie Mays for fourth place on the all-time home-run list with 660.

Orioles right hander Bud Norris was looking to win his first five starts against the Yankees, joining Bernie Boland of Detroit (1915-17) and Charlie Hough for Texas (1982-83). Norris, however, left the game after five innings (98 pitches), allowing three runs on five hits with seven strikeouts and two walks.

“It’s big. You know, I think I said it earlier -- it’s nice to be tested early in the year,” Davis said. “We’re playing our division pretty much this whole month, and it’s good to kind of see where we’re at and get a chance to see these guys. There’s some new faces over there, but you know, all these games are going to be intense.”

Third baseman Machado got his first home run of the year, while Schoop, who started at second, belted his third homer of the season. Catcher Caleb Joseph went 3-for-4 with an RBI and is batting .375.

Brad Brach (1-0) got the win with two scoreless innings, while Zach Britton picked up his third save.

Trailing 3-2 in the sixth, the Orioles pulled ahead with some timely hitting. Schoop tied the game with a homer off Yankees right-hander David Carpenter (0-1).

After Alejandro De Aza singled and Adam Jones was intentionally walked, lefty Justin Wilson entered for the Yankees and allowed an RBI single to pinch hitter Delmon Young.

Davis then cleared the bases with a double to center and Baltimore led 6-3. Joseph added to the lead with an RBI single later the inning.

The Yankees have dropped the first three series of the season.

“We just couldn’t seem to get through that sixth inning,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “Obviously, we need to start winning a series or it’s going to be a long year.”

Yankees right-hander Nathan Eovaldi made his first career start against Baltimore and allowed two runs on eight hits with three walks and nine strikeouts over five innings and 101 pitches.

Davis snapped an 0-for-7 skid with a two-out RBI single in the first to give the Orioles a 1-0 lead. The Yankees responded in the third when right fielder Carlos Beltran missed a three-run homer by about a foot, settling for a two-run double.

Rodriguez then hit a towering solo homer off Norris in the fourth to provide a 3-1 lead, circling the bases to a loud chorus of boos.

“I think when Bud bent but didn’t break, it gave us a chance,” Baltimore manager Buck Showalter said. “They had a few pops at him. Of course, he wanted to go back out there but he had thrown I think 35 pitches that inning, 98-99, whatever it was. You knew you were going to have to make a run at them in the sixth.”

Machado pulled the Orioles within a run when he led off the bottom of the fourth with a solo home run just inside the left-field foul pole. Baltimore later loaded the bases that inning, but Jones popped out to end the threat against Eovaldi.

“That first inning and fourth inning, I threw a lot of pitches,” Eovaldi said. “I have to do a better job going deeper into the game.”

The Orioles stranded nine runners over the first five innings.

“You’ve got to win a lot of close games,” Norris said. “We did it last year and that’s what propelled us, really, into the postseason, those close games. We can’t let games really slip away, and it’s a good way to just bounce back and answer that. But we know that we never really hang our heads in this clubhouse, we just come back the next day and play harder.”

NOTES: The Yankees recalled RHP Branden Pinder from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and optioned RHP Joel De La Cruz to Double-A Trenton. De La Cruz spent two days on New York’s roster but did not make his major league debut. ... Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RHP Wilking Rodriguez received an 80-game suspension without pay after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance. ... Orioles SS J.J. Hardy (shoulder strain) took batting practice before the game. ... Baltimore LF David Lough, who was activated from the 15-day disabled list Monday after recovering from a hamstring injury, made his first start of the season.