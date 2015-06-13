Orioles, 1B Davis roll right over Yankees

BALTIMORE -- Chris Davis slammed a three-run homer and drove in four runs Friday as the Baltimore Orioles extended their season-best winning streak to five games with an 11-3 victory over American League East rival New York.

It was the first game of a three-game weekend series and the Orioles brought their “A” game, while the Yankees were nothing like the team that had put a seven-game win streak together that enabled them to snatch first place in the AL East.

“We just played sloppy. We can definitely play better,” said Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner. “Hopefully we got it all out of our system. It wasn’t a pretty game to watch or a pretty game to be a part of.”

Davis’ home run was his 12th of the season.

First baseman Davis, designated hitter Jimmy Paredes and catcher Caleb Joseph each had three hits and Joseph swatted his fifth homer of the year.

Every starter in the Orioles’ lineup had at least one hit as Baltimore collected 16 hits overall.

The Orioles had two four-run innings, the second coming in the sixth when the Yankees trailed just 6-3.

The Orioles have now scored 30 runs in their last five games.

”We’re definitely swinging the bats well,“ Davis said. ”I think it’s big for us to go up there and continue to have great at-bats, not just go up there hacking, but really have an approach, have a plan and stick to it.

“I think that’s going to pay off over the course of the season.”

New York (33-27) lost for the second straight game after having a seven-game winning streak snapped June 10 by Washington.

The Orioles scored four times in the sixth. The inning started with Joseph’s homer and included a two-base throwing error, a run-scoring wild pitch, a run-scoring double by shortstop J.J. Hardy and an RBI single by right fielder Travis Snider.

The Orioles added a run in the seventh when second baseman Ryan Flaherty scored on a groundout by Paredes.

The Yankees’ bats could not keep up with the Orioles after the fourth. Five Baltimore pitchers, including starter Ubaldo Jimenez, blanked New York in the final five innings.

Jimenez (4-3) pitched into the sixth. He allowed three runs and six hits while walking two and striking out six.

Jimenez hadn’t won since May 11, going 0-1 in his last five starts.

New York starter Michael Pineda (7-3) didn’t make it through the fifth, allowing six runs and nine hits in 4 1/3 innings. Pineda came into the game 3-0 in six career starts against the Orioles.

The Orioles went up 1-0 in the first inning but could have had a lot more. Third baseman Manny Machado walked and Paredes singled. Davis’ one-out drive off the right field scoreboard plated Machado.

In the top of the inning, the Yankees had loaded the bases with nobody out, but failed to score.

“That was the key to the game. It’s a real momentum-turner,” said Orioles manager Buck Showalter. “We come in and score. That’s one you kind of look back on.”

Yankees manager Joe Girardi also saw the first inning as a major opportunity lost by his side.

“We had him (Jimenez) on the ropes. Tex (Mark Teixeira) just missed a pitch. Carlos just missed a pitch. We come out of there with three or four runs and maybe it’s a different game,” Girardi said.

New York tied the score in the third when designated hitter Alex Rodriguez drove home Gardner for his 1,999th career RBI, but Baltimore answered by scoring four runs in the bottom of the inning -- three on Davis’ home run.

In his major league debut, Yankees center fielder Mason Williams socked his first big-league home run in the fourth, making it 5-3.

NOTES: New York 3B Chase Headley left the game after the fourth inning after he was hit by a line drive by Jimmy Paredes, but manager Joe Girardi said it was because he felt sick at his stomach ... OF Mason Williams was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday and started in center field on Friday, making his major league debut. ... RHP pitcher Chris Martin was also recalled from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday. It is his second stint this season with the Yankees. He was with the team from April 6 to May 31. ... The Yankees placed LHP Andrew Miller on the 15-day disabled list with a left flexor forearm muscle strain. ... Yankees manager Joe Girardi said injured outfielder Jacoby Ellsbury will continue to rehab in Florida through Thursday and then likely start a minor league rehab assignment. ... Orioles RHP Kevin Gausman is scheduled to throw two innings for Class A Frederick on June 17. ... 2B Jonathan Schoop will return to Baltimore on Sunday to work out with the team and likely will be assigned to Double-A Bowie by June 19. ... Orioles manager Buck Showalter said C Matt Wieters will soon start to DH on days when he was not catching. Wieters was reinstated from the 60-day disabled list on June 5 and has played five games, batting .316.