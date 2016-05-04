Trumbo homers twice to help Orioles defeat Yankees

BALTIMORE -- Chris Tillman’s best outing of the season for the Baltimore Orioles kept the New York Yankees reeling.

Tillman tied a career high with nine strikeouts, Mark Trumbo homered twice and the Orioles beat New York 4-1, extending the Yankees’ losing streak to six games Tuesday night.

“I think I’ve just been consistent with my delivery and I think that’s helping a lot,” Tillman said. “When I’ve struggled in the past, I’ve kind of gotten out of my delivery a little bit and have struggled to get back in it. I think tonight was a good example of me having to make an adjustment early.”

Tillman (3-1) won his second straight start, allowing just one run on five hits over seven innings. It was also his longest outing of the year.

Trumbo homered in the second and fifth innings and leads Baltimore with eight.

“Two pitches I maybe normally don’t handle quite as well ended up working out today,” Trumbo said. “I think I’ve done kind of what I was hoping to do. There’s still a number of things I’d like to accomplish and shore up a few mechanical things, but as far as the numbers themselves go, I think it’s about all I could ask for.”

Brad Brach pitched a scoreless eighth and Darren O‘Day retired the side in the ninth to pick up his second save with closer Zach Britton sidelined with a sprained left ankle.

Last-place New York fell to 3-7 against its American League East opponents.

The Yankees’ Luis Severino (0-4) is winless in five starts. He gave up four runs on five hits with four strikeouts and two walks over six innings. His ERA is 6.31 over 25 2/3 innings.

“I felt good,” Severino said. “I was mixing my pitches. My fastball was there. My slider was better.”

New York’s Alex Rodriguez, the designated hitter, left the game after he grabbed at his right hamstring running out a grounder in the fifth. He will undergo an MRI on Tuesday. Dustin Ackley took over for Rodriguez and singled to left in the eighth.

“It wasn’t a big pop,” Rodriguez said. “I’ve done that before in my career. I‘m hopeful for the best. See how I wake up in the morning. Hopefully, the good news is that I wasn’t running very fast. We’ll see what happens.”

Brian McCann walked and Carlos Beltran singled to open the second against Tillman. After Starlin Castro grounded into a double play, Didi Gregorius singled up the middle for a 1-0 lead.

The Orioles tied the score in the bottom half when Trumbo crushed Severino’s 95 mph fastball into the left-field bleachers.

Baltimore took 2-1 lead in the fourth when Severino dropped first baseman Mark Teixeira’s throw on a grounder by Ryan Flaherty that allowed Jonathan Schoop to score from second.

“I looked at the bag but I have to catch the ball first.” Severino said. “It’s frustrating but you have to let it go and continue pitching.”

Trumbo delivered again in the fifth with another towering two-run shot to left off Severino. The Yankees have just begun a stretch of 20 straight games. Despite an 8-16 start to the season, Yankees manager Joe Girardi is confident there is plenty of time to play better and make a run at a division title.

“We have to turn it around,” Girardo said. “You can’t feel sorry for yourselves. You can’t worry about where you are in the standings. There is a long ways to go. No one is one is really running away in our division.”

NOTES: Orioles SS J.J. Hardy was placed on the disabled list with a fracture in his left foot. He could be out six to eight weeks, but the exact timeline is still uncertain. “I’ve never broken a bone in my body until this, so I don’t know how long it’s going to take,” Hardy said. ... Yankees LHP Aroldis Chapman, who was suspended for violating Major League Baseball’s domestic abuse policy, is scheduled to pitch in an extended spring game on Wednesday. Chapman can return to the team on May 9 when his 30-game suspension ends. ... Baltimore RHP Zach Britton had an MRI on his sprained left ankle that found no additional damage. That means Britton could be available at some point during the three-game series with the Yankees.