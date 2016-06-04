Kim helps Orioles rally past Yankees

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles are accustomed to using the long ball to put away opponents.

In recent games, they have also shown the ability to manufacture runs when needed.

Hyun Soo Kim picked up another three hits, including a key single in the seventh inning that helped the Baltimore Orioles rally past the New York Yankees 6-5 on Friday.

It was another big night for Kim, who is playing his first year in Major League Baseball after spending 10 seasons in his native South Korea. After getting only 15 at-bats in April, Kim has worked himself into the everyday lineup.

"So far, so good," Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. "I think everybody in the clubhouse feels really good for him. You think about a lot of the you can call it national pressure back home that was on him because there are a lot of guys that would like to come over here and play. And the way maybe that's looked at is enhanced with him doing well. Maybe he doesn't look at it that way."

Orioles slugger Chris Davis hit his 11th home run of the season and first since May 20 -- a towering shot onto the flag court behind right field.

Adam Jones led off the seventh with a single against New York reliever Dellin Betances (2-3) and moved to third when Kim lined a ball into the middle of the outfield. Manny Machado gave the Orioles the go-ahead run with a fielder's choice.

"I talked to the hitting coach, to Scott Coolbaugh," Kim said. "He told me I can't just fall behind, so I make sure I hit before I fall behind. Make sure to hit either a curveball or a fastball, so I made the decision to hit the fastball."

Orioles reliever Mychal Givens (5-0) picked up the win by throwing 1 1/3 scoreless innings. Zach Britton posted his 16th save of the season.

Carlos Beltran, Alex Rodriguez and Austin Romine homered for the Yankees, who have lost four of their past five games.

The Orioles' Chris Tillman fell short of tying a career-high seventh straight win.

A RBI single by Chase Headley gave the Yankees a 5-2 lead and ended Tillman's night with two outs in the sixth. The right-hander allowed five runs and eight hits with five strikeouts and two walks.

Tillman held opponents to one home run in his first eight starts but has given up eight in his past four outings.

"I just started falling behind," Tillman said. "I think any time you're trying to make pitches from behind in the count, guys are going to make you pay when you start missing over the plate. Especially early on, when you're falling behind, if you try to make pitches behind in the count, it's not going to go in your favor."

A two-run by double by Wieters off Yankees starter Nathan Eovaldi cut the margin to 5-4 in the seventh. Kirby Yates entered and allowed a game-tying double to Jonathan Schoop.

The tying run ended Eovaldi's career-high streak of wins in five consecutive starts. He allowed five runs and eight hits with five strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings.

"I tried to attack the hitters," Eovaldi said. "I was just falling behind on too many batters. We had the lead. It's just frustrating to give that up in that situation."

The Orioles took a 1-0 lead in the second when Mark Trumbo led off with a double and scored on a single by Pedro Alvarez.

Rob Refsnyder, who had two hits and an RBI on Thursday against Detroit, took over first base for the Yankees in the third when Mark Teixeira had to leave the game because of discomfort in his right knee. His status is uncertain.

"We have not heard anything from a doctor or doctors," Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. "It's something he's dealt with before. For whatever reason, it started locking up tonight."

New York took a 3-1 lead an inning later when Brett Gardner drew a walk, setting the table for the back-to-back home runs by Beltran and Rodriguez off Tillman.

Gardner snapped an 0-for-24 skid with a single in his first at-bat.

Davis pulled the Orioles to within 3-2 with his 100th career home run at Camden Yards -- third all-time behind Rafael Palmeiro (124) and Adam Jones (110).

Romine, however, answered for Yankees when he led off the fifth with a home run to left.

"We're not where we want to be," Girardi said. "We're going to have to play a lot better if we're going to get where we need to get."

NOTES: Orioles RHP Darren O'Day (right hamstring strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list. In a corresponding move, RHP Mike Wright was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk. O'Day, who is the primary setup man, is 2-1 with a 3.15 ERA, two saves and 25 strikeouts in 22 games this season. ... Yankees C Brian McCann was out of the starting lineup for the second straight game after hyperextending his left elbow earlier in the week against Toronto. "He's day-to-day," Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. ... Baltimore RHP Yovani Gallardo (right shoulder biceps tendinitis) did not have any setbacks in his first rehab start at Class A Frederick on Thursday. He will next throw 75-to-80 pitches in five-plus innings for Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday.