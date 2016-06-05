Castro, Romine provide spark, Yankees edge Orioles

BALTIMORE -- The New York Yankees got hits from every member of their starting lineup Saturday night. That's a big reason why New York finished with 16 hits and eight runs and held off a late Baltimore charge to score a big road victory.

Starlin Castro and Austin Romine both knocked in two runs, and the Yankees jumped out to an early seven-run lead and held on for an 8-6 victory over the Baltimore Orioles.

The Yankees (26-29) had lost four of their last five coming into this game. New York's offense often sputtered in recent days but the Yankees kept hitting in this game, scoring runs in five of the nine innings and making manager Joe Girardi a happy man.

"[We were] stringing hits together," Girardi said. "It's nice to see us string hits together and score runs. Tack on, you score them in bunches, you do different things and that's what you need to do."

Castro went 3-for-5 and drove in runs with a single and a double. Romine finished 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly plus a run-scoring single.

Rob Refsnyder and Didi Gregorius also each knocked in a run.

Alex Rodriguez drove in a key insurance run with a single in the ninth which stretched the New York lead to two. Rodriguez also finished 3-for-5.

"Tonight every member of the starting lineup got a base hit," Rodriguez said. "That's always good. We just have to find a way to keep focus throughout the game and finish what we started. It starts with concentration."

The Yankees even used some speed to score, pulling a double steal with Jacoby Ellsbury coming across as Brett Gardner stole second.

That was Ellsbury's second steal of home this season and it gave New York a 7-0 lead -- and the Yankees needed all of that as Baltimore (31-23) rallied late.

The Orioles used their power to score six runs in the seventh. Mark Trumbo led off with a homer off starter Ivan Nova (4-3), and Pedro Alvarez added a two-run shot.

Adam Jones later hit a three-run blast off reliever Nick Goody that cut the lead to 7-6.

"We had a shot," Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. "We made a great run at them. I knew we would at some point."

Nova shut out the Orioles in the first six innings before fading in the seventh. He allowed five runs on seven hits over the six-plus innings but got the win.

Andrew Miller came on after Goody allowed the three-run homer and took care of the seventh and eighth. Aroldis Chapman then finished it off for his ninth save in as many chances.

Orioles starter Tyler Wilson (2-5) lasted just four innings. He retired the first six batters before the Yankees touched him up for five runs and seven hits in the next two frames.

The right-hander now has lost his last four starts and is looking to find his way.

"That's the kind of pitcher I am, I'm going to pitch to that contact," Wilson said."Sometimes the ball finds [holes]; they hit 'em where they ain't."

The Yankees took a 1-0 lead on Romine's third-inning sacrifice fly that scored Chase Headley, who led off with a double and moved to third on Refsnyder's fly to center.

New York stretched the lead to 5-0 an inning later against Wilson. Castro's RBI double brought in the first run, followed by a run-scoring groundout from Didi Gregorius. Refsnyder then lined an RBI double to right and Romine added a single up the middle that drove in the fourth run.

Dylan Bundy entered for the Orioles in the fifth and the Yankees scored again on a Castro single for a 6-0 lead.

Once the Orioles broke out their power bats, the Yankees needed all those hits and runs. However, they knew a rally could be coming.

"This ballpark this time of year, it's a beautiful place to play, but pitching-wise it's probably not everybody's favorite," Miller said. "The ball flies and top to bottom they've got guys who can hit home runs."

NOTES: Orioles RHP Yovani Gallardo will make another rehab start on June 7 with Triple-A Norfolk. He pitched three innings for Class A Frederick on Thursday. ... Orioles manager Buck Showalter wouldn't commit to a starter for Monday's series opener with the Royals in Baltimore. RHP Mike Wright or LHP T.J. McFarland are two of the options. ... Yankees 1B Mark Teixeira was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a right knee articular cartilage tear. Manager Joe Girardi and Teixeira are hoping to avoid surgery. Teixeira will see the team doctor on Monday. ... The Yankees selected 1B Chris Parmelee from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and moved IF/OF Dustin Ackley to the 60-day disabled list.