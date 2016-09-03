Orioles hit four home runs and rout Yankees

BALTIMORE -- Orioles manager Buck Showalter repeatedly tells people he doesn't take things for granted, while watching his All-Star players on a nightly basis.

He was reminded of it again Friday night.

Showalter turned to bench coach John Russell in the first-base dugout in admiration after third baseman Manny Machado launched a two-run home run way over the fence in left field in the fourth inning.

It was the fourth homer of the night for the Orioles, who beat the New York Yankees 8-0 to keep pace in the wild card playoff hunt in the American League.

"I have a really good seat. I don't take it for granted," Showalter said, pointing out his team is facing the best pitchers in the world.

The Orioles lead the majors with 213 homers and now have six players with at least 20 this year, as Pedro Alvarez joined the club with one of three homers in the second inning Friday.

"I think we did a pretty good job today of having good at-bats," Alvarez said. "The defense did a good job not giving away any outs."

It was a rough night for the Yankees, who managed just two singles against starter Dylan Bundy (8-5) and the bullpen. But more of a concern was the first three New York pitchers allowed at least one homer and starter Chad Green is headed for an MRI after leaving the game in the second inning with an elbow injury.

"We were not able to keep the ball in the ballpark," New York manager Joe Girardi said.

Bundy pitched 5 2/3 innings and Baltimore (73-61) won for just the third time in eight games while the Yankees (69-64) lost for only the third time in nine outings.

"They are really dangerous," Girardi said of the Orioles. "You have to try and keep them in the park."

But the Yankees didn't as the win gave Showalter 1,413 career victories, putting him in a tie for 25th place with former Yankees manager Miller Huggins (1918-29).

Mark Trumbo had two hits, including his major league-leading 41st home run run. Pedro Alvarez, Chris Davis and Machado had two-run homers.

Bundy allowed just two singles -- the third time he has allowed two hits or less in 10 starts this year. He threw a season-high 97 pitches and walked four with five strikeouts.

"His command was better," Showalter said of Bundy, who allowed five runs Saturday at New York. "He had some things go his way, too. He got some breaks tonight with strong defense.

Green (2-4) gave up four runs in 1 2/3 innings before he left with an elbow injury. New York could muster just two hits against four pitchers.

Jonathan Holder entered the game in the last of the sixth to pitch for the Yankees as he made his major league debut. He struck out the first batter he faced, Adam Jones, and catcher Gary Sanchez threw the game ball into the New York dugout for safe keeping in one of the few Yankee highlights.

"I think I have that ball," Holder said.

Jones also had two hits for the Orioles, who are 44-24 at home. Vance Worley pitched a scoreless eighth and Tommy Hunter went the ninth for the Orioles in the team's sixth shutout.

The Orioles scored six runs in the second inning. Jones drove in a run with a bloop single and Alvarez followed with a two-run homer to right.

Green, after a walk to Machado, was visited at the mound by Girardi and trainer Steve Donahue in the second and was removed for the game as Nick Goody came in to pitch.

Goody promptly gave up a two-run home run to Davis and Trumbo followed with a solo shot to give the Orioles a 6-0 lead. It was the 17th time the Orioles hit back-to-back home runs.

Goody allowed two runs in 1 1/3 innings before Kirby Yates came on in the fourth and gave up a two-run homer to Machado to give the Orioles an 8-0 margin.

Baltimore has won four of its last five games at home against New York while losing five of its last seven in New York.

"I guess you can chalk that up to home field advantage," Alvarez said.

NOTES: CF Adam Jones was back in the starting lineup for Baltimore after missing the last five games with a hamstring injury. ... The Yankees called up INF Rob Refsnyder, RHP Nick Goody, RHP Luis Severino, RHP Jonathan Holder and OF Eric Young, Jr. from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and RHP Kirby Yates from rookie-level Pulaski. New York RHP Nick Rumbelow was reinstated from the 7-day disabled list, recalled from Triple-A, and was put on the 60-day disabled list. ... Baltimore called up C Caleb Joseph, LHP Jayson Aquino and RHP Tyler Wilson from Triple-A Norfolk. Also, OFs Michael Bourn and Drew Stubbs were eligible after Bourn was acquired in a trade from the Arizona Diamondbacks and Stubbs was claimed off waivers from the Texas Rangers, both?on Wednesday. Stubbs, Bourn and Joseph were late defensive replacements in the blowout. ... Yankees 1B Mark Teixeira is playing his last series in Baltimore before he retires at the end of this season. He was born in nearby Annapolis, Md., and played in college at Georgia Tech.

