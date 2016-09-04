Orioles shut out Yankees for second straight night

BALTIMORE-- Kevin Gausman is stepping up and giving the struggling Baltimore starting rotation a lift as the Orioles fight to gain a spot in the playoffs.

Adam Jones homered and Gausman threw six shutout innings as the Baltimore Orioles posted their second shutout of the New York Yankees in two days with a 2-0 victory Saturday night.

The Orioles (74-61) pulled back to within two games of first-place Toronto (76-59) in the American League East as the Jays dropped a 7-5 decision at Tampa Bay on Saturday.

Plus, Baltimore now leads Detroit by one game in the wild-card race and Houston by three as both teams lost on Saturday. Despite struggling at times in the second half of the season, the Orioles remain in the playoff hunt.

"Very quietly these guys have grinded out the things that they're good at," Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. "That's why we've got a chance here in September."

In addition to the Jones homer, a solo shot in the fifth, Baltimore scored an unearned run in the fourth on right fielder Aaron Judge's error after a Chris Davis single.

Gausman (7-10) allowed just two hits in his six innings. He struck out the first four batters of the game and ended with eight and walked just two.

Gausman now has won four consecutive starts after beginning the season at 3-10. He's thrown 19 consecutive scoreless innings in his last three starts, the last two of which were versus the Yankees -- the right-hander tossed seven shutout innings in a 5-0 victory there last Sunday.

"I think maybe it's just feeling a little bit more confident," Gausman said. "Just confident with everything I'm doing in between starts. So I think that's something as a young starter you kind of learn in due time."

Mychal Givens relieved him and threw a scoreless seventh inning. Brad Brach then did the same thing in the eighth.

Zach Britton closed it in the ninth with his 40th save in 40 chances this year.

The victory gave Orioles manager Buck Showalter 1,414 for his career, moving him past Miller Huggins into 25th place all-time.

New York (69-65) has yet to score a run in this series. In fact, the Orioles have blanked them in the last three meetings. The Yankees scored 27 runs in the first two games of last weekend's series before being shut out there on Sunday and then in the first two meetings here in Baltimore.

"We didn't do anything against (Gausman) in New York either," Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. "We've been swinging the bats really well, and for the last two days, I think we've had six hits, no runs."

CC Sabathia (8-12) gave New York six good innings also, allowing six hits and staying in command most of the time. But he allowed those two runs in the fourth and fifth innings and needed to work out of a few jams.

"I don't know," Sabathia said. "I didn't have much. Just trying to make pitches when I had to, and I was able to do that for the most part. But it was a struggle today."

The Orioles could have broken the game open but went just 2-for-9 with runners in scoring position and stranded nine. They also put runners in scoring position in five of the eight innings but cashed in just once -- as the Jones homer came in an inning where they didn't do it.

New York could not do much early on offense as Gausman was rolling, but the Yankees loaded the bases with one out in the fourth. Gausman then escaped trouble when he struck out Starlin Castro and got Brian McCann to fly to left.

The Orioles took a 1-0 lead in the fourth thanks to the unearned run.

Mark Trumbo led off with a double. Davis blooped a one-out single to right and Trumbo started to stop at third. But Judge booted the ball as it came to him, and the error let Trumbo score.

In the fifth, Jones belted his 25th homer of the season, a solo shot to left on a 1-1 pitch with two outs that made it 2-0.

The Orioles certainly were happy to get Jones back Friday after missing a week due to a hamstring injury. They're 2-0 since his return.

"I believe if I'm healthy and I'm on the field, something's going to happen and (I've) just been fortunate enough to have great teammates to push me every day," Jones said.

NOTES: The Orioles outrighted LHP Kyle Lobstein to Triple-A Norfolk after he cleared waivers. Lobstein will go to Sarasota to stay ready if the Orioles need him, according to manager Buck Showalter. ... RHP Chris Tillman will be throwing on the side on Sunday. He's on the disabled list because of shoulder bursitis, and the Orioles are hoping he will be back soon. ... Yankees rookie C Gary Sanchez became the first catcher to win American League Player of the Month and Rookie of the Month honors in the same month when he earned the awards for his play in August. Sanchez batted .389 with nine home runs, 21 RBIs and 20 runs scored in 24 games. "Pretty impressive," Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. ... Yankees RHP Chad Green, who left Friday's game in the second inning with elbow pain, has a sprained right UCL, strained flexor tendon and will see a doctor Monday. Girardi said the Yankees don't expect him back any time soon.