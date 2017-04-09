Yankees' uprising avoids sweep by Orioles

BALTIMORE -- New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi admitted his team sorely needed a win to cap an arduous road trip.

His players delivered with one of their most uplifting performance of the early season.

The Yankees scored four runs off Baltimore Orioles' reliever Darren O'Day in the ninth inning and avoided a three-game sweep with a 7-3 victory on Sunday. New York also snapped the Orioles' four-game winning streak to start the season.

The Yankees (2-4) now head back to New York for their home opener Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays.

"I said the other day we were a couple of hits away and a couple of pitches away from having a much different record," Girardi said. "We didn't take advantage of some free passes early on, but our guys kept at it. These guys showed a lot today."

Aaron Judge hit a solo homer off Mychal Givens that tied the game 3-3 in the eighth. O'Day (0-1) walked the opening two batters to start the ninth before Starlin Castro lined a single for a 4-3 lead. O'Day issued another walk to load the bases and Judge provided a two-run cushion with a ground out. Austin Romine followed with a sacrifice fly and a throwing error by Jonathan Schoop allowed the fourth run to score.

"I threw some good pitches early in the outing, and they were just pitcher's pitches and I couldn't make the adjustment to get back into the zone to get strikes called," O'Day said. "Over-adjusted on some pitches, and you put three guys on base, bad things are usually going to happen."

Yankees reliever Dellin Betances (1-1) picked up the win with a perfect eighth.

Baltimore left-hander Wade Miley, who came off the DL from flu-like symptoms, had seven walks, but didn't allow a hit until Aaron Hicks roped a single in the fifth. Miley gave up just one hit over five scoreless innings with five strikeouts and 100 pitches.

Chris Carter earned his 500th career hit with a single in the seventh for NewYork. Matt Holliday finished with a career-high five walks, while Judge went 2 for 4 with two runs.

"You always need to win," Judge said. "You've got to win. It's nice getting a win on a getaway day. Heading home. Going back to Yankee Stadium, getting to see our fans."

The Orioles took a 2-0 lead in the second on a fielder's choice by Trey Mancini and single by J.J. Hardy off CC Sabathia. Baltimore loaded the bases with one out the following inning, but Sabathia got out of the inning by getting Mancini to hit into a 6-4-3 double play.

A single by Mark Trumbo gave the Orioles a 3-0 lead in the fifth. Sabathia allowed three runs (two earned) with three strikeouts and four walks over six innings. He became the first Yankees starter to complete six innings this season.

"It's just the first week," Sabathia said. "But I felt fine. This was a game we needed to win. And we came out with the win."

The Yankees pulled to within 3-2 on a two-out triple by Ronald Torreyes off Tyler Wilson in the sixth. Baltimore's bullpen had not allowed a run in 16 2/3 innings prior to that hit.

"When we don't win a game it's not acceptable, period, but you don't compare what's going on in baseball," Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. "It's always tough for guys to get going but we won four of our five games and we pitched well for the most part. So to sit here and critique and say something was totally amiss, I don't buy that."

NOTES: Yankees C Kyle Higashioka was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to take the spot of C Gary Sanchez, who was placed on the 10-day DL with a right biceps strain. ... New York 1B Greg Bird said Sunday that his sore right foot was feeling better. However, he was bothered by a stomach bug and was out of the lineup again. ... Orioles OF Joey Rickard was placed on the 10-day DL with a sprained left middle finger.