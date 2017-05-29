Bundy helps Orioles snap 7-game losing streak

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles desperately needed a win and their most reliable starter delivered another exceptional performance.

Dylan Bundy allowed two runs over seven innings, Jonathan Schoop had a pair of RBIs and the Orioles snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the New York Yankees on Monday.

Baltimore ended its longest skid since losing nine straight in July 2011. The Orioles won for only the fourth time in 17 games since May 9.

"It's a challenge every day, staying strong mentally through the challenges that every season presents, good and bad," Baltimore manager Buck Showalter said. "It's one of those things, I talk to them all the time that (players should) separate you from some people that don't have the skills to do this. Everybody is skilled at this level."

Bundy (6-3) kept the Yankees in check, scattering seven hits with three strikeouts and a walk. Mark Trumbo also had a pair of hits and one RBI for Baltimore in the first.

"I mean, I just go out there and try to pitch my game and stick to my strengths and compete," Bundy said. "And just keep the team in the game and we were able to do that today."

Monday began a stretch of 13 consecutive games against American League East opponents for the first-place Yankees. Baltimore now leads the season series 4-3 and maintains the best home record in the American League (16-7).

Aaron Judge pulled the Yankees within 3-2 in the seventh on a solo shot to center field off Bundy's 95 mph fastball that traveled an estimated 429 feet. Five of Judge's league-leading 17 home runs have come against Baltimore, including two April 28 in New York when the Orioles blew a 9-1 lead.

"It's just a line drive," Yankees manager Joe Girardi said about the homer. "I mean that's how far his line drives go. They're different than a lot of people's line drives. He has a ton of power, that's for sure.

But that was as close as New York would come.

Darren O'Day pitched a perfect eighth for the Orioles. Brad Brach, who is filling in for the injured Zach Britton, entered and picked up his 10th save by striking out Judge and Didi Gregorius for the final two outs.

The Yankees, who started the season 1-4, lost for just the third time in eight games and the third time in four games in Baltimore this season.

The Orioles took a 1-0 lead on a two-out RBI single to left field by Trumbo in the first off Yankees rookie left-hander Jordan Montgomery. New York tied the game an inning later on a sacrifice fly Aaron Hicks.

A fielding error by second baseman Starlin Castro on a ground ball by Trumbo proved costly in the third. Schoop took advantage of the extra out with a two-run double down the right field line that gave Baltimore a 3-1 lead.

"It's not a hard ball for me because I always make that play," Castro said. "I just tried to attack it and it (didn't) happen in the right way. That's a play I should make."

Montgomery got into another jam in the fifth when he allowed back-to-back singles, which ended his day. Jonathan Holder entered and ended the threat by striking out Trey Mancini and Schoop.

Montgomery (2-4) allowed three runs (one earned) on eight hits with five strikeouts and just one walk.

"I made the adjustment in later innings and started getting some quick outs," Montgomery said. "Just staying back. Not letting the game get too quick and slowing everything down."

NOTES: Yankees 1B Greg Bird (bruised right ankle) took live batting practice Monday in Tampa Bay. He is expected to start rehab games later this week. Bird was placed on the disabled list May 2. ... Orioles CF Adam Jones was held out of the lineup for the third consecutive game with soreness in his left ankle and hip. He was in Baltimore's initial starting lineup before being scratched. ... Yankees LHP Aroldis Chapman (left rotator cuff inflammation) played catch prior to the series opener Monday in Baltimore. He won't throw Tuesday so he can be evaluated the following day.