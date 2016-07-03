Preview: Yankees at Padres

The New York Yankees have provided plenty of late-game magic recently, but they've been on the wrong end of things in San Diego this weekend. The Yankees will try to salvage the finale of the three-game interleague series when the teams meet on Sunday afternoon, hours after Melvin Upton Jr.'s walk-off homer lifted the Padres to a 2-1 win.

The triumph came a day after San Diego survived a furious rally in the ninth inning by New York for another one-run win - part of an 8-4 surge for the Padres. The offensively challenged Yankees have been hampered by the continued absence of Carlos Beltran (hamstring), who has been limited to one at-bat off the bench in the series and is not expected to return to the lineup until Monday in Chicago. Andrew Cashner (neck) is coming off the disabled list to make his first start for the Padres since June 10, when he faced just one batter in an outing at Colorado. He will be opposed by Yankees rookie Chad Green, who is being brought up to make a spot start while allowing veteran CC Sabathia to get an extra day of rest and avoid having to bat in an NL park.

TV: 4:40 p.m. ET, YES (New York), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Chad Green (0-1, 7.20 ERA) vs. Padres RH Andrew Cashner (3-5, 4.75)

Green gave up four earned runs over four innings in his first career start at Arizona on May 16 and then appeared in one frame out of the bullpen last month in a return trip to the majors. Meanwhile, he went 6-6 with a 1.54 ERA in 14 starts for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The 25-year-old, who was acquired from Detroit in December, was 2-1 with a 1.35 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 20 innings over his final three minor-league starts.

Cashner allowed exactly three earned runs in six consecutive starts prior to the injury, although he completed six innings in just three of those outings. He has the worst strikeout rate (6.1 per nine innings) of his seven-year career and his highest walk rate (3.7) since 2012. The former first-round pick allowed two runs in seven innings to defeat the Yankees in his only previous encounter.

WALK-OFFS

1. Upton has scored eight runs in his last eight games and hit four homers in that span.

2. Miller has allowed five home runs in 35 2/3 innings after giving up five in 61 2/3 frames last season.

3. Yankees SS Didi Gregorius is 10-for-25 with five walks during his six-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Padres 5, Yankees 3