Preview: Yankees at Pirates

CC Sabathia's days as the unquestioned ace of the New York Yankees have long since passed, but the veteran left-hander is pitching like a top-of-the-rotation starter through his first three outings. Sabathia will get the start as the sizzling Yankees open a six-game road trip Friday night against the slumping Pittsburgh Pirates.

Sabathia, who amassed 88 victories in his first five seasons in the Bronx before winning only 18 times in the last three years combined, owns a career 4-0 record and 1.23 ERA against Pittsburgh. The red-hot Yankees are coming off an 8-1 homestand and have won nine of their last 10, scoring at least seven runs on six occasions during that span. Just the opposite holds true for the punch-less Pirates, who lost three straight 2-1 decisions while getting swept in St. Louis. Right-hander Tyler Glasnow will oppose Sabathia for Pittsburgh, which lost star center fielder Starling Marte to an 80-game suspension earlier in the week for testing positive for testing positive for the performance-enhancing substance Nandrolone.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, YES (New York), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees LH CC Sabathia (2-0, 1.47 ERA) vs. Pirates RH Tyler Glasnow (0-1, 12.15)

Sabathia was magnificent in his first home start, limiting the St. Louis Cardinals to one run and three hits while striking out six over 7 1/3 innings. He struggled with his control in his previous turn at Baltimore, walking four but minimized the damage by giving up two earned runs over six innings. Sabathia, who will turn 37 in July, opened the season by tossing five scoreless innings at Tampa Bay.

Glasnow will be making his seventh career start and 10th appearance and remains in search of his first victory. He had a forgettable season debut against the Cincinnati Reds, lasting only 1 2/3 innings and giving up five runs while walking five batters. He was rocked for four first-inning runs Saturday by the Chicago Cubs but finished with seven strikeouts while yielding four earned runs in five innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Yankees 2B Starlin Castro, 7-for-14 during a four-game hitting streak, is a .310 hitter in 94 games against Pittsburgh.

2. Pirates 1B Josh Bell has hit in three straight after going deep Wednesday -- his first extra-base hit in 10 games.

3. Yankees OF Aaron Hicks clubbed his fourth homer in the last five games Wednesday after hitting eight in 123 games in 2016.

PREDICTION: Yankees 6, Pirates 2