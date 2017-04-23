Preview: Yankees at Pirates

New York was counting on improvement from its impressive collection of young players and some pop from free agent signings to lift the offseason this season, and so far they've been getting exactly what they expected. Aaron Judge and company will try to power the Yankees to a series win when they visit the Pittsburgh Pirates for the rubber match of a three-game interleague set on Sunday.

Judge blasted his sixth homer on Saturday - a 460-foot smash that tied for the longest at PNC Park since at least 2009 - in the ninth inning as New York exploded for 11 runs in the final four innings to steal an 11-5 win on Saturday. Free agent signing Chris Carter bashed a three-run shot to break a tie in the eighth inning, while rookie Ronald Torreyes went 4-for-5 with a pair of RBIs. None of those players were big factors the last time Ivan Nova took the mound for the Yankees before leaving for Pittsburgh in a trade last summer, and he will make his first career appearance against his former team on Sunday. New York will counter with rookie Jordan Montgomery, who will go against a Pirates lineup that totaled 11 runs in the first two games of the series after managing three in the previous three contests.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, MLB Network, YES (New York), ROOT Pittsburgh

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees LH Jordan Montgomery (1-0, 4.22 ERA) vs. Pirates RH Ivan Nova (1-2, 2.25)

Montgomery picked up his first career win in his second career start on Monday, when he held the Chicago White Sox to three runs and seven hits in six innings. The 24-year-old struck out seven over 4 2/3 innings in his debut on April 12 but reduced that number to four while inducing eight groundouts on Monday. Montgomery surrendered a home run in each of the starts while issuing a total of four walks in 10 2/3 innings.

Nova struggled for the Yankees in 2015 and the first half of 2016 before coming over to Pittsburgh and thriving, posting a 5-2 record and a 3.06 ERA in 11 starts. The Dominican Republic native continued that run this season with three consecutive quality starts to begin the campaign. The best of the bunch came in a loss at St. Louis on Monday, when he held the Cardinals to two runs and five hits in eight innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Yankees LF Brett Gardner is 3-for-32 over his last nine games and got the day off on Saturday.

2. Pittsburgh 1B John Jaso is 2-for-26 on the season.

3. New York LHP Aroldis Chapman has yet to allow a run in seven appearances.

PREDICTION: Pirates 6, Yankees 4