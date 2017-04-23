Castro's homer ignites Yankees' late uprising vs. Pirates

PITTSBURGH -- The New York Yankees have been searching for more offense on the road and found it late Saturday afternoon against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Yankees surged for 11 runs after the fifth inning to come from behind for an 11-5 victory over the Pirates.

The big blow came off the bat of Chris Carter, whose pinch-hit, three-run homer gave the Yankees the lead for good in the eighth inning.

It was Carter's first home run of the season and first with the Yankees after he hit 41 last year with Milwaukee.

"He's just missed some balls. Today's hit was a huge hit for us," Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. "It makes you feel like you're a big part of the team when you win a game like that for a team. It can get a guy going. It was big for him and it was big for us."

Despite Carter's big home run total last season, he was non-tendered by Milwaukee and signed to a contract by New York late in the offseason. He has mostly come off the bench in his time with the Yankees.

"It's definitely tough waiting around, when guys are signing and spring training is right there," Carter said "This is right up there, first time with the Yankees, big situation. We needed it, late in the game and I'm happy to come through when we needed it."

Starlin Castro got the New York offense moving with a three-run homer of his own off Pirates starter Jameson Taillon in the sixth.

Ronald Torreyes followed with a two-run single to give the Yankees their first lead of the day later that inning.

After the Pirates battled back to tie it, another five-run outburst in the eighth put the Yankees over the top.

Carter's home run came off Pirates reliever Felipe Rivero (1-1). Rivero pitched 1 2/3 innings, his longest outing of the year. All four runs charged to him were unearned after an error by Adam Frazer extended the inning.

Jacoby Ellsbury scored on a wild pitch and Chase Headley singled in Aaron Hicks later in the eighth.

In the ninth, Aaron Judge capped the outburst with a 457-foot solo home run to the second deck of the bleachers in left field.

The Pirates battled back with two runs in the bottom of the sixth on RBI singles from Frazier and Jordy Mercer.

David Freese and Andrew McCutchen both hit solo home runs off Yankees starter Michael Pineda. McCutchen added a sacrifice fly to finish with two RBIs.

Pineda went five innings, giving up three runs and five hits while striking out six. Dellin Betances (2-1) picked up the win after pitching two-thirds of an inning in relief.

Taillon had his shortest outing of the year at 5 1/3 innings. The four runs he allowed were a season high.

Taillon had a no-hitter going into the fifth inning, but things unraveled for him in the sixth.

"What happened there at the end was really just pitch execution for me. I think I left a couple pitches over the heart of the plate for them -- some fat pitches," he said. "A couple pitches there, I'm out of it and maybe going through seven."

Defense continues to be an issue for the Pirates. Their two errors give them 14 this season, tying them with the Arizona Diamondbacks for the most in the National League. A misplayed ball by right fielder John Jaso contributed to the Yankees' big sixth inning.

"I think our overall defense has got to tighten up," Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. "The problematic play tonight was at second base (by Frazier). The inning Rivero's up there, that's three outs. We're off the field. It didn't happen."

NOTES: Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman pitched a scoreless ninth inning in a non-save situation, giving him seven straight scoreless appearances to start the season. ... LF Aaron Hicks stole his second base of the season. The Yankees have 16 stolen bases, which leads the American League. ... Pirates C Francisco Cervelli was removed from the game after grounding out in the eighth inning. He has been dealing with an ongoing foot issue. Manager Clint Hurdle said, "I think something was going on," but team trainer Todd Tomczyk downplayed the issue. Cervelli was not made available after the game. Chris Stewart replaced him in the field.