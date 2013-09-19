OF Vernon Wells went 2-for-4 with two RBI in Wednesday’s 4-3 win over the Blue Jays. “Things have been ugly over the last few days and the guys are still battling,” said Wells. “It’s obviously frustrating going through periods like that, but hopefully this is something that can kick start something special for us.”

2B Robinson Cano passed David Winfield sole possession of 16th place on the franchise all-time runs batted in list (819). Cano is one home run shy of tying Dave Winfield (205) for 13th all time on the Yankees home run list.

RHP Phil Hughes threw just 56 pitches and picked up the no decision on Wednesday. It comes on the heels of his 50-pitch outing last Thursday in Baltimore. “I thought Phil threw the ball pretty well,” said Joe Girardi. “He made the one mistake [a two-run home run from Colby Rasmus].”

LHP David Huff has now pitched in three or more innings in five of his 11 relief appearances. Huff went 3 2/3 innings on Wednesday allowing one earned run on one hit while striking out three for his third win of the season.

RHP Hiroki Kuroda makes his eighth career start against Toronto. Kuroda was charged with the loss his last time out in Boston after allowing five earned runs on eight hits.