DH Alex Rodriguez has followed up his go-ahead grand slam on Friday by going 1-for-11 with an RBI groundout in the next three games. He has three hits in his last 37 at-bats and his batting average has dropped eight points to .248 since that home run.

LHP CC Sabathia said he pitched through most of Friday’s win over the Giants with a Grade Two hamstring strain and that he was willing to do so before the Yankees announced they were shutting him down. Sabathia also had time to reflect upon a season that will see him finish one game over .500 and said that recently he began working on things with pitching coach Larry Rothchild that will help him grind out starts better next season.

RHP Phil Hughes could be making his final Yankee Stadium appearance for the Yankees Wednesday night against the Rays. Hughes will be a free agent after this season and the Yankees are not expected to retain him. Hughes has been given a short leash by manager Joe Girardi in two starts since returning to the rotation after he was skipped during a four-game series with the Red Sox two weeks ago. Hughes has pitched a combined 6 1/3 innings in those starts and allowed three runs and seven hits while throwing a combined 106 pitches in games that the Yankees eventually won at Baltimore and Toronto. Hughes will be making his first appearance since a nightmarish relief stint against the Red Sox when he allowed four runs and three hits while getting one out in a 12-8 loss. Hughes has allowed seven runs and 15 hits in two starts against the Rays this season. Overall, he is 4-4 with a 4.32 ERA in 16 appearances (nine starts) against Tampa Bay.

LHP Boone Logan made his first appearance since Sept. 6 and struck out Sam Fuld for the final out of the sixth. Logan had not pitched since Sept. 6 against the Boston Red Sox due to left elbow inflammation but had been available since Friday.

RHP Hiroki Kuroda has struggled to figure out what has caused his drastic late-season swoon. Kuroda allowed five runs and five hits in 5 2/3 innings. That was his most earned runs allowed at home since July 13, 2012 and, over his last eight starts, he is 0-6 with a 6.56 ERA.