DH Travis Hafner was activated off the disabled list before Wednesday’s game. Hafner had missed 53 games with a strained rotator cuff in his right shoulder.

LHP CC Sabathia was placed on the 60-day disabled list before Wednesday’s game to clear room on the 40-man roster for DH Travis Hafner. Sabathia’s season ended Monday when the Yankees announced he had a Grade 2 left hamstring strain that he suffered early in Friday’s win over the San Francisco Giants.

2B Robinson Cano reached 40 doubles for the seventh time, tying Hall of Famer Lou Gehrig for the most 40-double seasons in Yankee history.

RHP Phil Hughes was once the Yankees top pitching prospect and someone they were unwilling to move in potential deals for Miguel Cabrera and Johan Santana following the 2007 season. Hughes made what might have been his last start for the Yankees since he is due to enter free agency and allowed three runs and seven hits in two-plus innings. He finished 1-10 in 16 home starts and according to the Elias Sports Bureau, he became the second pitcher in major league history to win fewer than two home games during a season in which he made at least 15 home starts. The only other player to do so was Toronto’s Phil Huffman, who was 1-9 in 16 starts at Exhibition Stadium.

RHP Ivan Nova will make his 20th start Thursday night against the Rays in New York’s final home game. Nova is 5-1 with a 2.85 ERA over his last nine starts and seemed to find a way to avoid tipping his pitches Saturday against the Giants when he pitched a six-hitter for his second career complete game shutout. Nova is 6-3 with a 2.89 ERA in 12 games (11 starts) against the Rays. Since May 17, 2011, Nova is 5-3 with a 2.24 ERA in his last nine starts against Tampa Bay.