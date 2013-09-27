LHP Andy Pettitte will make his final start Saturday in Houston. The Yankees do not know who will start Friday and Sunday.

RHP Mariano Rivera made his final appearance at Yankee Stadium and threw 13 pitches in 1 1/3 innings to four batters. After throwing his final pitch, LHP Andy Pettitte and SS Derek Jeter came out to get him and the longtime friends and teammates shared an emotional embrace. Before the game, manager Joe Girardi said he might use Rivera in center field this weekend, though the closer took on a serious tone when addressing it: “If my body permits it,” he said. “One thing I will tell you: If I can do it, I will do it. If I cannot do it, I will not be making a fool of myself there. I‘m a professional, and this is not a joke for me. This is serious. This is business. I respect the game, and with that, I leave it like that. If I‘m OK, if I can do it, I will do it. If not, it’s fine.”

3B/DH Alex Rodriguez was not in the starting lineup due to various ailments with his legs. The New York Daily News reported he would be granted permission to not go to Houston, but that was news to the Yankees. “We know nothing about that,” manager Joe Girardi said. “I know some reports came out, but we expect him to be there. He does not have permission not to be there.”

2B Robinson Cano went 0-for-3 with a walk in what might have been his final home appearance. Cano is a free agent after the season, and reports Thursday indicated that he asked for a 10-year, $305 million deal after rejecting two deals similar to what Mets 3B David Wright received last offseason.

RHP Ivan Nova allowed two runs and eight hits in seven innings. It was his first loss at home since July 27 when he was on the losing end of a 1-0 game. Nova also lost for the third time in his last 16 home starts -- since Aug. 16, 2012.