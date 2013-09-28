RHP Adam Warren made his third career start an effective one, tossing five scoreless innings while allowing two hits and one walk while striking out four. While the five innings marked a career high for a start, Warren has tossed more than five innings in two relief appearances this season, most recently on June 12 at Oakland.

2B David Adams finished 1-for-4 with a two-run double in the fourth inning after sitting out the previous 14 games. Adams is in the midst of his fourth stint with the Yankees following his recall from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sept. 1. His two RBIs matched a career high, done three previous times, most recently on July 26 against Tampa Bay.

LHP Andy Pettitte will make the final start of his 18-year career in his hometown on Saturday against the Astros. Pettitte, who is 1-1 with a 6.94 ERA in two starts against the Astros including a 9-1 loss April 19, posted a 37-26 record and 3.38 ERA over three seasons (2004-06) with Houston. Pettitte is 218-127 with a 3.95 ERA in his Yankees career, with a franchise-best 2,015 strikeouts. This start would mark the 438th with the Yankees, which will tie White Ford (1950-67) for the club record.

DH Robinson Cano finished 1-for-4 with a run scored and is batting .332 (326-for-982) in his career in September and October. Entering play, his average was ranked sixth in the majors since 1960 with a minimum of 300 plate appearances.

RHP David Robertson recorded his third save by working a perfect ninth inning. Robertson worked a perfect eighth inning in his previous appearance on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, and on Sept. 20 tossed a scoreless inning against the San Francisco Giants.