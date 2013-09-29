LHP Andy Pettitte tossed his 26th complete game in his career swansong, allowing one run, five hits and two walks with five strikeouts. Pettitte last pitched a complete game on Aug. 16, 2006, in a 1-0 loss to the Chicago Cubs while pitching for the Houston Astros. He closes his career as the Yankees franchise leader in strikeouts (2,020) and matched Whitey Ford for the franchise standard with 438 starts.

RHP Mariano Rivera announced Saturday that he would not pitch in this series, thus concluding the career of the major leagues’ career saves leader. Rivera made his 64th and final appearance of the season on Thursday night at Yankee Stadium against the Tampa Bay Rays. He revealed that he has been pitching with forearm soreness of late. Rivera closes his career with 652 saves and a 2.21 ERA, the second lowest of the live-ball era.

3B Alex Rodriguez missed his third consecutive game and announced that he will not play in the season finale on Sunday. Rodriguez had two hits in his last 29 at-bats and finished the season batting .244 with seven home runs and 19 RBIs in 44 games. Rodriguez made his season debut on Aug. 5 against the Chicago White Sox after missing most of the season following offseason hip surgery.

2B Robinson Cano finished 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI and is batting .369 (72-for-195) with 24 runs scored, 27 extra-base hits and 37 RBIs in his last 50 games dating to Aug. 5. Cano has 15 hits in his last 39 at-bats and has reached base safely in 76 of 182 plate appearances.

LHP David Huff will make his first career appearance against the Astros as the Yankees conclude the 2013 season on Sunday. Huff will be making his 14th appearance and second start of the season. He last appeared on Sept. 25 against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing four runs, five hits and one walk with two strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings of relief. In his lone start, he allowed nine runs and eight hits in 3 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox on Sept. 7.