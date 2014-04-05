RHP Masahiro Tanaka had a shaky start, allowing three runs in his first two innings, in his major league debut then followed that up with five shutout innings in Friday’s 7-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. It was the 100th win of his professional career. He was 99-35 in the Japanese Pacific League. He has won 29 consecutive decisions going back to the 2012 season in Japan. Tanaka joined the Yankees with a great deal of hype after being signed during the offseason. Yankees manager Joe Girardi is impressed with the way Tanaka has handled it. “I think it’s really impressive,” Girardi said. “You think about what he’s had to deal with all spring training, the attention that’s been on him -- covers of magazines, everywhere he goes people want to know when he’s pitching. I mean that started Feb. 14, when’s his first start? I think he handled it great.”

INF Dean Anna made his major league debut in Friday’s 7-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays, playing shortstop for SS Derek Jeter who was given the night off after the Yankees endured a difficult trip from Houston and did not arrive at their hotel until about 6 a.m. on Friday. Anna was 1-for-4.

OF Alfonso Soriano was hitless in 12 at-bats in the first three games of the season and was not in the starting lineup for the series-opening game on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays. “He’s just a little off timing-wise,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said before the game. “It’s not really a concern of mine. I know that will get going. He’s always been somewhat of a streaky guy.” He did not play in the 7-3 Yankee win on Friday.

1B Mark Teixeira came out of Friday’s 7-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays with what was termed a strained right hamstring. Manager Joe Girardi said more will be known about the extent of the injury on Saturday. He said if tests are required they would probably wait until Monday when the team returns to New York. “We’ll see how he feels tomorrow and then he’ll go from there,” Girardi said.

CF Jacoby Ellsbury had his first hits as a Yankee in Friday’s 7-3 win over the Blue Jays at Toronto. He went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a walk and two stolen bases. He also made good catch to take a possible hit away from C Dioner Navarro. “I’ve had to see it from the other side a number of times but he got everything kick started right away,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said of the former Boston Red Sox. “He did everything tonight. He hit, he stole bases, he made a great catch in center. That’s why we went and got him. He’s a game changer.”

RHP Michael Pineda will make his first major league start Saturday since Sept. 21, 2011, when he starts the second game of a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. He was with the Seattle Mariners then. He missed the 2012 season with shoulder surgery and pitched in the minors in 2013, first on a rehabilitation assignment and then on option. He will be seeking his first major league win since July 30, 2011. Yankees manager Joe Girardi admits he wondered when Pineda would be able to rejoin the Yankees. “I had questions,” he said before Friday’s game. “When we watched what he went though, there were questions for me when we would get him back and would you get the Michael we had seen before with Seattle with the good slider, the velocity. His changeup has obviously improved since then. There were questions in my mind because the surgery that he has is not as easy and there’s not as much success coming back as maybe a Tommy John.” Pineda is 1-0 with a 5.30 ERA in three starts against the Blue Jays in his career and is 0-0, 7.11, at Rogers Centre.