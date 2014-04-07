C Austin Romine was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday after 1B Mark Teixeira (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list. Romine was 0-for-4 in one game with the RailRiders. In 15 spring training games, Romine batted .179 (5-for-28). He spent most of 2013 with the Yankees, batting .207 (28-for-135) with one homer and 10 RBIs in 60 games. He caught 394 1/3 innings last year, the most by a Yankees rookie since C Jorge Posada in 1997 (479 1/3 innings). Romine batted .333 (14-for-42) with one homer and five RBIs in 14 games with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in 2013.

INF Yangervis Solarte became one of 10 players in Yankees history to have multiple hits in each of his first three major league starts when he went 2-for-3 in Saturday’s 4-0 loss to the Blue Jays. He made his first major league start April 3 in the win at Houston, and he went 3-for-3 with one RBI and a walk. He finished 1-for-4 with an RBI double in Sunday’s 6-4 win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

SS Derek Jeter singled in the third inning and fourth innings Sunday to give him 3,320 hits in his career, moving him past Paul Molitor into eighth place on the all-time list. “It’s special,” Jeter said. “I grew up watching Paul. I played against him briefly, and I have a lot of respect for him and his career. Anytime you talk about eighth in anything, it’s special, so it definitely means a lot.”

LHP CC Sabathia made his 400th career start in Sunday’s 6-4 victory over the Blue Jays. The four earned runs he allowed were the most he gave up to Toronto since Sept. 16, 2011, when he also allowed four. He is 7-1 in nine career starts at Rogers Centre.

OF Alfonso Soriano hit a bloop single to lead off the fifth inning Sunday for his first hit of the season, snapping an 0-for-17 drought. He finished the game 1-for-3, and his average stands at .053.

LF Brett Gardner hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning of Sunday’s 6-4 win over the Blue Jays. It was the first homer hit by the Yankees this season. It was the fifth time since 1923 that the Yankees started a season without a homer in the first five games. Gardner is hitting .343 (11-for-32) in his past 10 games at Rogers Centre.

RHP Hiroki Kuroda (0-1, 3.00 ERA) will make his second start of the season in the home opener against the Baltimore Orioles on Monday afternoon as he tries to snap a career-high nine-game winless streak (0-7). He pitched six innings (three hits, one walk, two runs, five strikeouts) in a 3-1 loss to the Houston Astros on April 2. It was his fourth loss in a row, equaling his second-longest career losing streak. He lost five straight starts May 22-June 13, 2011. This will be his second start in a Yankees home opener; the other was in 2012. He is 2-1 with a 1.44 ERA in four career starts against the Orioles at Yankee Stadium. Overall against the Orioles, he his 2-3 with a 3.20 ERA.