LHP Miguel Sulbaran was acquired by the Yankees from Minnesota for INF Eduardo Nunez. Sulbaran, 20, allowed one unearned run in the long inning he pitched this season for Class A Cedar Rapids.

SS Derek Jeter went 1-for-4 in his final home opener and that included a double that drew ribbing from teammates when he briefly watched the ball. Jeter is 16-for-60 in home openers and is hitting .250 so far.

1B Mark Texieira had an MRI performed on his injured right hamstring Monday morning and the results were a Grade One strain, which is the least severe. Teixeira was injured Friday in Toronto and the Yankees said he will not do any activities for at least a week.

CF Jacoby Ellsbury batted third in the lineup for the second straight game and 13th time overall. Ellsbury went 2-for-4 and is 14-for-49 out of that spot.

RHP Hiroki Kuroda pitched in a Yankees home opener for the second time in three seasons and allowed two runs and eight hits in 6 1/3 innings. The win snapped a career-worst nine-game winless skid that saw him go 0-7 since Aug. 17, 2013.

RHP David Robertson was unavailable Monday and not because of overuse. After Monday’s win, the Yankees announced that Robertson will be headed to the disabled list with a Grade One groin strain, which is the least severe. The Yankees said that Robertson felt it after getting his second save in Sunday’s 6-4 win at Toronto.

RHP Shawn Kelley pitched a perfect ninth inning for his first career save and will likely get most of the opportunities in place of RHP David Robertson. Kelley has been mostly a late-inning reliever but did record 22 saves as a minor leaguer for the Seattle Mariners, including 15 in 2008.