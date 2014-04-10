C Austin Romine’s latest stint with the Yankees was a short one. The Yankees optioned him to Triple-A Scranton Wilkes Barre a day after recalling him from there.

RHP Masahiro Tanaka struck out 10 in his Yankee Stadium debut and has 18 strikeouts in his first 14 innings. He is the second Yankees pitcher to strike out at least eight hitters in his first two major league starts. The other was Allen Russell, who did so in 1915 and went 71-76 in 11 seasons with the Yankees, Red Sox and Washington Senators.

RHP Shane Greene was recalled from Triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre before Wednesday’s game despite not getting into a game there. He said he received the phone call from senior vice president of operations Mark Newman and that his parents were a little more emotional than he was. Greene split time between Class A Tampa and Double-A Trenton in 2013 and was 12-10 with a 3.38 ERA in 27 games as he led all Yankees minor leaguers in wins and ranked third with 137 strikeouts.

CF Jacoby Ellsbury will make his first appearance against the Red Sox after being on two championship teams. Ellsbury signed a seven-year deal with the Yankees in December and manager Joe Girardi is pleased that he doesn’t have to pay attention to Ellsbury on the bases. “From a mental standpoint, it’s a lot easier,” Girardi said. “He was a guy that gave us trouble and if he was on base, he even gave you more trouble. I used to look across the field, this was a guy that can change the game in a lot of ways and you had to be concerned about what he was going to do next, so it’s really great having him on our side and not have to worry about that.”

RHP David Robertson took some early steps in his recovery from the Grade One strain that landed him on the disabled list Tuesday. He threw off flat ground Wednesday and there were not any issues.

RHP Michael Pineda will make his first start at Yankee Stadium Thursday in the opener of a four-game series with the Red Sox. Pineda made his Yankee debut Saturday in Toronto when he allowed one run and five hits in six innings. Pineda has not won since allowing one run and one hit while striking out 10 in 6 1/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays on July 30, 2011.