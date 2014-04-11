2B Brian Roberts entered Thursday as one of two Yankees to appear in the first nine games but manager Joe Girardi gave him the night off. Roberts is hitting .160 (4-for-25), though he is 2-for-8 from the right side of the plate. ”I was asked how many games (would he play this season) 50 times in spring training, and he was on pace to play 162,“ Girardi said. ”So I thought I would give him a day off.

1B Mark Teixeira is about a week into his DL stint with a Grade I right hamstring strain and has yet to start hitting. Teixeira is doing things such as stretching, getting treatment and riding a bike.

C Brian McCann has begun the first year of a five-year contract with the Yankees very slowly, going 5-for-33 (.152). McCann has just four strikeouts, which is among the positives that Girardi sees. “I don’t think that he’s swung the bat as poorly as his numbers have said,” Girardi said. “But sometimes you run into some hard luck. He hit two balls on the screws yesterday and had nothing to show for it.” McCann finally hit into some better luck when he snapped an 0-for-14 stretch with a fourth-inning RBI single Thursday.

CF Jacoby Ellsbury made his first appearance against the Red Sox after spending his first seven seasons with Boston. He went 1-for-4, and that included three at-bats against RHP Clay Buchholz, his minor league roommate from their days with the Lowell Spinners of the New York-Penn League. Ellsbury has yet to receive his second World Series ring but is expected to get it this weekend.

RHP Michael Pineda allowed one run and four hits in six-plus innings for his first victory since July 30, 2011, against Tampa Bay. He also struck out seven -- all on swings -- while throwing 94 pitches (63 strikes). Pineda allowed fewer than eight hits for the 30th consecutive start, which encompasses his entire career.