SS Derek Jeter was New York’s leadoff hitter for the first time since Oct. 3, 2012 also against Boston. It marked the 979th time in his career he has done so. Jeter had an infield single in the third and is hitting safely in his last six games, going 8-for-24 in that period.

LHP CC Sabathia allowed four runs and six hits in seven innings. He also struck out nine, his most since July 3, 2013 when he had nine at Minnesota. He also gave up a home run to a left-handed hitter for the first time in 16 starts according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

1B Mark Teixeira is about a week into his DL stint with a Grade One right hamstring strain and so far has yet to start hitting. So far, Teixeira is doing things like stretching, getting treatment and riding a bike. On Friday, the Yankees said they anticipate he’ll return before May 1.

LHP Matt Thornton was presented his championship ring before the game but was unavailable since he had warmed up several times recently without pitching. Thornton has appeared in four games so far and might have appeared in a fifth if the score was different than 4-2.

CF Jacoby Ellsbury was given his 2013 championship ring before the game when Boston manager John Farrell and GM Ben Cherrington presented him with it. Ellsbury batted second for the 21st time in his career and first time since Sept. 19, 2012 at Tampa Bay.