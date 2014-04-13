SS Derek Jeter had the day off after batting leadoff Friday. Jeter had not had a day off until Saturday, when the Yankees played their second day game after a night game. Although manager Joe Girardi is aware some fans might have been disappointed, he also is doing to preserve Jeter. “I wasn’t hired to put on a farewell tour,” Girardi said.

2B Brian Roberts batted second in a lineup for the first time since Aug. 1, 2004, at Yankee Stadium. In that game for the Orioles, he was 1-for-5 with an RBI, but Saturday he was 0-for-4 and is hitting .129 (4-for-31).

RF Alfonso Soriano made his first career regular season appearance in right field and did not get a putout. He committed an error when he misjudged a fly ball in the sixth. The only other time Soriano appeared in right field was for an inning during Game Five of the 2003 World Series.

1B Mark Teixeira is on the disabled list because of the least severe strain of his right hamstring (Grade One) and Friday manager Joe Girardi said he expected that the DL stint would end before May 1. The first day that Teixeira is eligible to activated is next Sunday in Tampa and that’s when he expects to return.

C Brian McCann had his 10th career multi-home run game and first since last May 28 at Toronto. It was New York’s first multi-home run game since Alfonso Soriano did it on Sept. 10 at Baltimore.

RHP Ivan Nova had little trouble, but got through it in Houston on April 3. Five days later against the more established lineup of the Baltimore Orioles, Nova had little and paid dearly for it, allowing seven earned runs and 10 hits in 3 2/3 innings. Nova will be making his eighth start and ninth appearance against Boston on Sunday and has a 2-3 record with a 5.50 ERA in those outings.

RHP Shawn Kelley made a successful return to closing after allowing two runs in the ninth inning against Baltimore on Wednesday. Kelley threw 30 pitches against the Orioles, but this time needed 14 to retire the side in the ninth. Kelley said that the difference was pitch selection, as Wednesday he was too “slider-happy” and Saturday he threw nine fastballs.