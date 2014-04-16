INF Scott Sizemore had his contract purchased from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday, and he will be available Wednesday, when the Yankees host the Cubs in a day-night doubleheader. Sizemore, whom the Yankees signed as a minor league free agent in January, is expected to serve as a backup at multiple infield positions. He is a career .238 hitter in 160 big league games but has made just two appearances in the majors since 2011 because of two knee injuries. He was hitting .344 in 10 games at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

C John Ryan Murphy was recalled from Triple-A on Tuesday and will be available Wednesday, when the Yankees host the Cubs in a day-night doubleheader. Murphy replaces Francisco Cervelli, who was injured Sunday and went on the 60-day disabled list Tuesday, as the backup to starting C Brian McCann. Murphy made his major league debut last season, when he hit .154 and had one RBI in 26 at-bats. He was hitting .192 in 26 at-bats this season for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

RHP Shane Greene was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday night. Greene was recalled from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on April 9 and spent five games on the big league roster but did not appear in a game. He has yet to pitch above the Double-A level. Greene went 12-10 with a 3.38 ERA in 27 games (26 starts) between Class A Tampa and Double-A Trenton last season.

C/1B Francisco Cervelli (Grade 2 right hamstring strain) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list on Tuesday, one day after he was placed on the 15-day disabled list. Cervelli was hurt Sunday night as he beat out a potential double play ball in the Yankees’ 3-2 win over the Red Sox. This is the second straight April in which Cervelli has been placed on the 60-day disabled list. He suffered a broken right hand last April 26 and didn’t play again because of that injury and a stress fracture in his right elbow as well as the 50-game suspension he served for his role in the Biogenesis scandal.

