3B Scott Sizemore also joined the Yankees after hitting .344 with Triple-A Scranton Wilkes Barre and .316 in 11 exhibition games. He spent most of last season recovering from a left ACL injury but could see some time at first base, at least while 1B Mark Teixeira remains on the DL. In terms of how close he is to recovering from that injury, Sizemore said, “I would say I‘m not quite there yet, but I‘m 95 percent.”

C J.R. Murphy joined the Yankees on Wednesday as the primary backup catcher. The team liked what he did last season in 16 games and in spring training, though manager Joe Girardi said it was a close call between him and C Austin Romine.

RHP Masahiro Tanaka was dominant Wednesday, allowing a pair of bunt singles while striking out 10 in eight innings. He has 28 strikeouts in his first three career starts, the most by a Yankee who began his career with the team since current broadcast Al Leiter fanned 25 in his first three starts in 1987.

RHP Shane Greene was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, three days after he was sent down. Greene was recalled from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on April 9 and spent five games on the big league roster but did not appear in a game. He has yet to pitch above the Double-A level. Greene went 12-10 with a 3.38 ERA in 27 games (26 starts) between Class A Tampa and Double-A Trenton last season.

RF Carlos Beltran was named player of the week for the 10th time on Monday and then homered in the third straight game Wednesday in a 3-0 win in the opener of the doubleheader with the Cubs. He has done that 10 times and this was the first time since April 18-20 for St. Louis.

SS Derek Jeter sat out Game 1 but played in Game 2 of the doubleheader. Jeter missed the last two games with a minor quad injury but the reason for him not playing both games had more to do with facing a right-handed starter in the afternoon and a left-handed started in the nightcap, manager Joe Girardi said. Jeter said he understands having days off but doesn’t necessarily like them and that he did not tell anyone about his quad.

2B Brian Roberts missed the doubleheader with back spasms that required a precautionary MRI, which was negative. He remains day-to-day, but the Yankees do not believe it to be long-term.

1B Mark Teixeira is already in Tampa Bay and the Yankees said he will play three innings somewhere Thursday, though they are not sure where. Teixeira has been on the DL with a strained right hamstring since April 5 and Wednesday he had full batting practice and also ran the bases.

RHP Michael Pineda allowed four hits in six innings and is 6-2 with a 1.64 ERA in eight career April starts. Pineda also is the first Yankee to begin his tenure with the team by allowing one run or fewer in three starts since Kevin Brown in 2004.