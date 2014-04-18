3B Yangervis Solarte went 3-for-5 with two RBIs Thursday, raising his batting average to a team-leading .373.

RHP Shane Greene was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. In six games with the Yankees, he had a 4.70 ERA.

RF Carlos Beltran took a head-snapping tumble over the half wall near the right-field foul pole at Tropicana Field in the second on Thursday, but was uninjured and remained in the game. Beltran was tracking a foul ball hit by Desmond Jennings and got no help from a security guard and police officer seated just beyond the barrier. “I thought he was hurt bad,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said.

LHP CC Sabathia, who was 1-7 at Tropicana Field as a Yankees starter, improved to 2-2 this season after allowing one earned run on seven hits and two walks with six strikeouts in a 10-2 win at Tropicana Field on Thursday. A triple play and double play were turned behind him in the only innings in which the Rays had multiple runners reach against him. Sabathia had allowed at least four earned runs in each of his three previous starts this season.

C Brian McCann hit his first home run as a Yankee on Thursday in a 10-2 win over the Rays at Tropicana Field. He had not hit a home run on the road since Aug. 2, 2013 at Philadelphia as a member of the Braves.

RHP Hiroki Kuroda (2-1, 3.86) will make his fourth start of the season on Friday against the Rays at Tropicana Field. Kuroda is due for a competent outing against Tampa Bay, having gone 2-3 with a 7.36 ERA in five starts and allowing 34 hits in 29 1/3 innings.