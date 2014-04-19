3B Scott Sizemore came through with a three-run double, one day after he made the final out of a triple play in his first MLB appearance as a first baseman. Sizemore made his Yankees debut on Wednesday and is making the most of a callup, with Mark Teixeira expected to join the team Sunday.

LHP Cesar Cabral was designated for assignment after a terrible outing in the eighth inning in which he didn’t record an out, gave up three hits and hit three Rays batters -- the last one resulted in his ejection. Cabral had totaled one inning in three previous appearances and leaves with a 27.00 ERA.

SS Derek Jeter went 1-for-5, grounding into a double play and striking out twice to lower his batting average to .286. The Rays were consistently able to push singles just outside his range, though he was able to be part of two double plays and made a key throw to get the lead runner early on.

INF Ryan Roberts was designated for assignment Friday. Roberts, 33, hit .105 (2-for-19) with three walks and one run scored over his eight games with the Red Sox, making seven starts defensively, all at third base. He was signed by Boston as a free agent on April 7. “He just needs at-bats,” manager John Farrell said.

CF Jacoby Ellsbury had two hits but made his biggest presence in the field, making a running leap against the wall to rob the Rays’ Ben Zobrist of a sure double. He already has eight steals, including one to set up an easy run after singling to lead off the inning.