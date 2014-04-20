LHP Cesar Cabral was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. On Friday, Cabral faced six batters, hitting three and allowing hits by the other three. He became the 21st pitcher in Yankee history to hit three or more batters in a single game.

RHP Ivan Nova left the game after four innings with left elbow soreness. He is scheduled to undergo testing. “Tony (Pena, bench coach) noticed him shaking his arm a little bit,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “I ran out to check him. I asked him, ‘Where are you feeling it?’ He said his elbow. I asked him if he still wanted to pitch and he said no, and I said, ‘You’re done.’ Anytime you lose a starter, it’s a blow. Starters aren’t easy to replace. Obviously there is concern and we’ll know more about him tomorrow morning.”

RHP Matt Daley was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and appeared in relief of RHP Ivan Nova on Saturday. Daley lasted 1 1/3 innings and gave up five hits and six runs (four earned).