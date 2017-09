RHP Bryan Mitchell was recalled from Double-A Trenton Sunday then sent back down on Monday. He was 1-2 with a 5.14 ERA in three starts for Trenton this year.

RHP Matt Daley was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He was recalled from Scranton and appeared in relief of RHP Ivan Nova on Saturday. Daley lasted 1 1/3 innings and gave up five hits and six runs (four earned).