LHP Cesar Cabral, designated for assignment after a dreadful relief appearance at Tampa Bay Saturday night, passed through waivers and was to report to Triple-A Scranton.

RHP Masahiro Tanaka remains undefeated since the 2012 season in Japan, going to 3-0 in his short major league career after going 24-0 in Japan last season. He has a 2.15 ERA and has walked two and struck out 35 in his first 29 1/3 innings over four starts. The 35 strikeouts are a Yankees record for Ks in the first four starts of a career and are tied for third most in baseball over the last 100 years.

RHP Bryan Mitchell, recalled Sunday to provide emergency depth in the bullpen, was returned to Double-A Trenton.

SS Derek Jeter came in with a 10-game hitting streak, his 47th career double-digit hitting streak. He extended it to 11 games with an RBI single in the first inning and added another run-scoring hit in the fifth.

CF Jacoby Ellsbury, who left the Red Sox to sign a huge free-agent deal with the Yankees, returned to Fenway Park for the first time Tuesday night. He was booed when he led off the game and a voice from the crowd yelled “traitor.” He then tripled on an 0-2 pitch, scored and made an outstanding catch in the bottom of the first -- and then received a video tribute at the end of the first, along with thanks from the Red Sox “for helping us win two World Series.” He waved to the crowd, which had turned positive and gave him a lengthy ovation, which he acknowledged after the game. “I appreciate my time and I appreciate everything the (Red Sox) organization has done for me,” he said before the game. “They believed in me, from the time I was at Oregon State -- a young man there -- and seeing the potential. I appreciate everything this organization has given me, but I‘m excited for the second part of my career, which is being a New York Yankee.” Ellsbury finished his first game back with the triple, a double, two RBIs and two runs scored.

RHP David Robertson, who was 2-for-2 in save chances before suffering a groin injury, was activated from the disabled list in time for Tuesday night’s game in Boston. He warmed up in the ninth inning.

RHP Michael Pineda, making a strong comeback from right shoulder surgery, takes a 2-1 record and a 1.00 ERA to the mound Wednesday night in the middle game of a three-game series against the Red Sox. He beat the Red Sox April 10 for his first win as a Yankee, going six innings, allowing one run on four hits, walking two and striking out seven. This will be his second appearance at Fenway Park -- he went 4 1/3 innings and allowed seven earned runs pitching for Seattle July 24, 2011.

RHP Ivan Nova, on the disabled list with a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament, has been advised to have Tommy John surgery, the club announced on Tuesday. The surgery has a normal recuperation time of 12-18 months. Nova left Saturday night’s game at Tampa Bay after hearing “a pop” in his pitching elbow. He was 2-2 with an 8.27 ERA this season. “We had an inkling that was going to be the recommendation,” manager Joe Girardi said before Tuesday’s game. “It’s unfortunate, and obviously he has to make a decision now. It’s what you don’t want to hear.”

RHP Matt Daley was optioned to Triple-A Scranton on Monday. He appeared in one game since his recall, allowing six runs (five earned) and five hits in 1 1/3 innings.