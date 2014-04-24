SS Derek Jeter, who had an 11-game hitting streak snapped, was guilty of two poor fielding plays Wednesday. He failed to grab catcher A.J. Pierzynski’s grounder up the middle as the second Boston run scored in the first inning. That was ruled a hit, but Jeter’s throwing error led to two unearned runs in the third.

LHP CC Sabathia, looking to build off a strong rebound start, faces the Red Sox in the series finale Thursday night. He is 8-8 in 21 starts against the Red Sox, including a 4-2 loss in New York on April 11. Sabathia needs six strikeouts Thursday to pass LHP Al Downing and crack the top 10 on the Yankees’ all-time strikeout list, with 1,029.

1B Mark Teixeira wore the “Golden Sombrero” Wednesday night, striking out three times against John Lackey and once against Koji Uehara. He came into the game hitting .315 against Lackey.

OF Brett Gardner made his debut in right field Wednesday night and was involved in a bizarre ground-rule double by Mike Napoli. Gardner chased the ball to the foul line; the ball apparently landed fair and Gardner couldn’t find it. First base umpire Phil Cuzzi went out to help look for the ball, which had bounced into the stands. One replay angle seemed to show the ball was foul, but the Yankees did not challenge.

RHP Michael Pineda, who was seen with a foreign substance on his right hand during his start against the Red Sox in New York on April 10, was ejected Wednesday night with pine tar on his neck. He gave up two runs in the first inning, when the substance wasn’t obvious. He returned to the mound with a shine on his neck and had two out, nobody on and a 1-2 count on Grady Sizemore when Red Sox manager John Farrell came out and spoke to home plate umpire Gerry Davis. The umpires met at the mound and first examined Pineda’s glove and then the ball before Davis checked his neck. Davis then threw Pineda out after 40 pitches. The rule book doesn’t call for a mandatory suspension for putting a substance on the baseball, but others have gone for 10 or eight games. Pineda was charged with two runs as his ERA went from 1.00 to 1.83.

RHP Ivan Nova will have his MRI sent to Dr. James Andrews for a second opinion after being advised to have Tommy John surgery that would sideline him for 12-18 months. “I would always encourage second opinions when you’re facing a surgical procedure,” GM Brian Cashman said. “In fairness, I’ll let Andrews weigh in. But we did announce our team physician’s recommendation is obviously surgery.”