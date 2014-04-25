RHP Bruce Billings was signed and added to the 25-man roster on Thursday. He appeared in four games for the Rockies and Athletics in 2011.

RHP Preston Claiborne, who earned the win in relief at Tampa Bay on Sunday, was optioned back to Triple-A Scranton-Wilkes Barre. He also worked in relief on Wednesday night, yielding a run in two innings.

3B Yangervis Solarte, one of the real early surprises for the Yankees, drove in four runs on Thursday night. The rookie has 13 RBIs for the season, which ties him for the team lead (with RF Carlos Beltran). His first hit snapped an 0-for-14 spell.

SS Dean Anna, who drew a go-ahead bases-loaded walk at Tampa Bay on Sunday, was optioned to Triple-A Scranton-Wilkes Barre on Thursday. He batted .136 with a homer and three RBIs in 22 at-bats with the Yankees. His departure left Solarte as the only available backup to Derek Jeter at SS.

RHP Shane Greene was recalled from Triple-A Scranton-Wilkes Barre on Thursday. He made his major league debut in the seventh inning, entering the game with a 12-2 lead. He faced five batters, walked three, struck out one and had one reach on an error. Greene gave up three runs but none were earned.

LHP CC Sabathia evened his 2014 record against the Red Sox with six strong innings in Thursday night’s win. Sabathia (3-2 overall on the season) struck out eight and has fanned 17 Red Sox in two April starts. He passed Al Downing and moved into the top 10 on the Yankees’ all-time strikeout list -- Sabathia with 1,031 Ks with New York.

CF Jacoby Ellsbury went 5-for-15 with five RBIs in his first return to Boston since signing that huge free-agent contract with the Yankees over the winter. He was 3-for-6 with a walk on Thursday.

RHP Hiroki Kuroda, 0-7 in his last nine road starts, is 9-2 with a 2.45 ERA in his last 15 home turns, and home is where he will be when he faces the Angels in the opening of a three-game series on Friday night. He is 3-2 lifetime in six career starts against Los Angeles, tossing scoreless ball in three of those starts.

RHP David Robertson, activated from the disabled list on Tuesday, got his first post-DL work, pitching the ninth inning.

RHP Michael Pineda has been suspended for 10 games “for possessing a foreign substance on his person” in Wednesday night’s game against the Red Sox. He accepted the suspension, which began Thursday. “I’ll accept it because I know I made a mistake. That’s it,” he said before Thursday night’s game. “I feel really bad for that.” With the Yankees having an off day next Monday, he should miss just one start and return on May 5. He gets paid during his suspension. After the game against the Red Sox April 10, he said the shiny substance on his hand was a mixture of dirt and sweat. Wednesday night, though, Pineda admitted after the game the substance was pine tar. Had he not been suspended, he would have started against his old team, the Seattle Mariners, next Tuesday.

RHP Ivan Nova will have Tommy John surgery, performed by Dr. James Andrews in Birmingham, Ala., next Tuesday. The normal recovery time is 12-18 months. Nova was transferred from the 15-to 60-day disabled list on Thursday.